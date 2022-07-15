10 Questions: How Can the Passing Game Take the Next Step?

We've hit the slow time of the NFL calendar, the time when there's a whole lot more debate than news.

Thus, over the rest of this week, we will debate some of the most pressing issues facing the Ravens as they enter the 2022 season.

How Can the Passing Game Take the Next Step?

There are at least four ways for the Ravens' passing game to take the next step.

The pass protection for Lamar Jackson can improve. Jackson can take his game to the next level. The young wide receivers can step up. And more tight ends can get involved in the passing attack.

The retooled offensive line should provide Jackson with a cleaner pocket than last season. Head Coach John Harbaugh indicated that All-Pro left tackle Ronnie Stanley is making encouraging progress after his latest ankle surgery. The acquisitions of rookie first-round center Tyler Linderbaum and veteran right tackle Morgan Moses were key offseason moves.

Jackson has already proven he can put up prolific numbers as a passer. In 2019, when he was sacked just 23 times in 15 games, Jackson enjoyed a unanimous MVP season with a league-leading 36 touchdown passes, only six interceptions and a career-high quarterback rating of 113.3.

Compare that to last season when Jackson was sacked a career-high 38 times in just 12 games, and he tossed a career-high 13 interceptions with 16 touchdown passes and a quarterback rating of 87.0. That's why improving the offensive the line was at or near the top of General Manager Eric DeCosta's offseason to-do list.

Jackson