After Offense's Bumps, Lamar Jackson Stands Taller in the Pocket

"We're very confident because we know what we're doing," Jackson said. "Our guys who came in and filled in for those guys who went down, they've been doing a tremendous job. … We've been doing a pretty good job in practice, going against our defense. So, we're just going to have to see Monday night. But I think we'll do pretty good."

Jackson isn't the only one excited to see what the Ravens' 2021 offense has in store. Take all the other factors away and Jackson – one of the NFL's most exciting and dynamic players – is still at the core. And he, alone, is incredibly tough for defenses to stop. Justin Houston, who played against Jackson as an Indianapolis Colt last season, knows full well.

"It's special to sit there and watch," Houston said. "I can't wait to see him from the sideline on a gameday; I've always been on the other side. I've seen it in practice, but I know it's another gear [on gameday]. I'm just excited to be able to have a front-row seat to watch this in-person."

Jackson was asked Wednesday whether he feels more pressure to perform at a higher level, or do more himself, considering the injuries.