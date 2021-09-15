Anthony Levine Sr. and Justin Ellis Promoted, Offensive Tackle Added to P-Squad 

Anthony Levine Sr. and Justin Ellis, who both played in Monday night's season opener, have been promoted from the practice squad to the 53-man roster.

The Ravens have also re-signed veteran offensive tackle Andre Smith and cornerback Kevon Seymour to the practice squad.

The Ravens had four open spots on the 53-man roster after offensive lineman Tyre Phillips (knee) was placed on injured reserve Monday and running back Trenton Cannon was released.

Levine played 27 snaps on special teams Monday and has been a long-time leader on that unit. The veteran safety/linebacker was re-signed earlier this month after being part of the team's final roster cuts, and he was activated off the practice squad for Week 1 as expected.

So was Ellis, who played 19 snaps against the Las Vegas Raiders and was credited with a solo tackle. Ellis saw action in 13 games for the Ravens last season and had 17 tackles. He adds depth to the defensive line rotation with Derek Wolfe (back/hip) dealing with an injury that sidelined him Week 1.

Smith was released from the practice squad Sept. 10, but the 13-year NFL veteran spent training camp and the entire preseason with Baltimore before being released on cutdown day. He could provide additional tackle help with Phillips, the team's top swing tackle entering the year, going down.