Anthony Levine Sr. and Justin Ellis Promoted, Offensive Tackle Added to P-Squad 

Sep 15, 2021 at 05:09 PM
Clifton-Brown
Clifton Brown

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

091521-Transactions
Baltimore Ravens Photos
Left: DT Justin Ellis; Center: DB/LB Anthony Levine Sr.; Right: OL Andre Smith

Anthony Levine Sr. and Justin Ellis, who both played in Monday night's season opener, have been promoted from the practice squad to the 53-man roster.

The Ravens have also re-signed veteran offensive tackle Andre Smith and cornerback Kevon Seymour to the practice squad.

The Ravens had four open spots on the 53-man roster after offensive lineman Tyre Phillips (knee) was placed on injured reserve Monday and running back Trenton Cannon was released.

Levine played 27 snaps on special teams Monday and has been a long-time leader on that unit. The veteran safety/linebacker was re-signed earlier this month after being part of the team's final roster cuts, and he was activated off the practice squad for Week 1 as expected.

So was Ellis, who played 19 snaps against the Las Vegas Raiders and was credited with a solo tackle. Ellis saw action in 13 games for the Ravens last season and had 17 tackles. He adds depth to the defensive line rotation with Derek Wolfe (back/hip) dealing with an injury that sidelined him Week 1.

Smith was released from the practice squad Sept. 10, but the 13-year NFL veteran spent training camp and the entire preseason with Baltimore before being released on cutdown day. He could provide additional tackle help with Phillips, the team's top swing tackle entering the year, going down.

Seymour was a sixth-round pick of the Buffalo Bills in 2016. He has since spent time with Carolina and Philadelphia, playing in 33 games (five starts) with 52 tackles and seven pass breakups.

Related Content

news

Lamar Jackson Might Stick With His Gold Cleats

Lamar Jackson said his gold cleats weren't planned, but rather set out by the team's equipment staff.
news

Who's Practicing, Who's Not vs. Chiefs

Cornerback Chris Westry is dealing with a knee injury and wide receiver Marquise Brown sat out because of an ankle.
news

Mailbag: How Do the Ravens Improve on the O-Line?

Why did Baltimore not run as much in the second half? Can the Ravens pressure Patrick Mahomes and still cover his top targets? How can Baltimore beat Kansas City?
news

Eisenberg: Time to Mount the Rebuttal

The long season is just getting started, but the Ravens are already at a point where they need to wield their positives to stay on track. They're facing quite a challenge.
news

Late for Work 9/15: Is the Ravens Offense Having an Identity Crisis?

Concern over the offensive line is warranted, but Brian Baldinger says the unit just needs time to jell. Why was Ty'Son Williams' role diminished in the second half? Ravens tumble in power rankings. The goal line stand in overtime showed the 'Ravens' culture is still intact.'
news

Tyre Phillips Placed on Injured Reserve 

Starting left guard Tyre Phillips will miss at least the next three games on the injured list. The Ravens also released running back Trenton Cannon.
news

What the Raiders Said After Overtime Victory vs. Ravens

Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Jon Gruden and quarterback Derek Carr describe their emotions during key moments of Monday night's wild overtime victory against the Ravens. 
news

Late for Work 9/14: Ravens on Wrong End of Monday Night Mayhem

Ravens fall to 98-1 in games after they take a 14-point lead, 81-1 in the Harbaugh Era. Jackson's on-field brilliance summons Twitter to mock the notion of 'figuring him out.' Did Marlon Humphrey drop a game-altering interception?
news

Lamar Jackson Kicks Himself After Two Costly Fumbles

Lamar Jackson was pressured throughout the game by the Las Vegas Raiders pass rush.
news

Ravens Defense Laments Blown Leads in Vegas

Linebacker Patrick Queen said 'it comes back to us' after the Ravens lost a 14-point lead and lead with less than a minute left.
news

The Breakdown: Eisenberg's Five Thoughts on Loss to Raiders

There was a lot that didn't make sense. Fair or not, the Ravens need Lamar Jackson to be close to flawless. The Raiders flat-out won one-on-one battles up front.
Learn More
Find Tickets
Learn More
Shop Now
Advertising