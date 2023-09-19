Ravens Place Ar'Darius Washington on Injured Reserve

Washington's injury could mean more action for veteran slot cornerback Arthur Maulet, who has been a gameday inactive the first two weeks.

The Ravens scooped Maulet up after a contract dispute led to his release from the Pittsburgh Steelers. He played well early in training camp but suffered a hamstring injury and missed much of camp. Despite that, he still made the 53-man roster and the Ravens are fortunate to have him now.

Baltimore will face the Indianapolis Colts this Sunday at M&T Bank Stadium and Maulet's former team, the Steelers, in Week 5. Maulet said he has that game circled on his calendar.

"Obviously, I'm a tough guy. I kind of fit the scheme. I like the way the defense is set up," Maulet said on Aug. 30. "I think I'm going to thrive in it, so [I] just can't wait to get out there and play, honestly."