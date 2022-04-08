Late for Work 4/8: Are High Expectations for Ravens' Fourth-Round Picks Realistic?

Are Ravens' High Expectations for Fourth-Round Picks Realistic?

General Manager Eric DeCosta said earlier this week that he expects all five of the Ravens' fourth-round picks to be playing for the team this season.

"Now, does the data back that up?" DeCosta said. "Probably not, but that's what we think. That's what we expect. We make every pick with that type of conviction, so that's just the way we play the game."

The Athletic's Jeff Zrebiec looked at the data, and DeCosta's assumption was correct.

"The question, though, and it seems pertinent given the Ravens' extensive list of needs, is whether the team will rely on its fourth-rounders to add depth or to plug significant holes," Zrebiec wrote. "If it's the former, that seems like a reasonable expectation. If it's the latter, the Ravens sure are asking a lot. The fourth round is typically a place to find young depth, not immediate Day 1 starters.

"Of the 39 players taken in last year's fourth round, more than half of them (21) didn't start a game all year and 31 of the 39 started fewer than five games. The lack of depth in last year's draft class was well documented, but the previous draft in 2020 didn't produce much in the way of high-impact players out of the fourth round, either. Of the 40 fourth-rounders taken that year, only eight became full-time starters by their second NFL season. Nineteen of the 40 have started two games or fewer over their first two seasons."

Zrebiec noted that the Ravens have found some gems in the fourth round over the years such as

Edwin Mulitalo, Ed Hartwell, Jarret Johnson, Jason Brown, Le'Ron McClain, Dennis Pitta, Kyle Juszczyk and Za'Darius Smith. Many of them didn't make an immediate impact but ultimately became key contributors.

However, of the Ravens' 24 fourth-round selections from 2010 to 2020, only three (Pitta, Tavon Young and Chris Moore) have received second contracts with the team. Smith and Juszczyk became stars elsewhere.

"The team's recent history in the fourth round … is underwhelming," Zrebiec wrote. "It's too early to make any judgments on [Tylan] Wallace, who had two catches for 23 yards as a rookie, but contributed on special teams. However, [Ben] Bredeson (2020) is already gone and none of the team's three fourth-rounders in 2019 (Justice Hill, Ben Powers, Iman Marshall) are considered locks to be on the team when the roster is cut to 53 in September. The team's three 2018 fourth-rounders (Anthony Averett, Kenny Young and Jaleel Scott) are all ex-Ravens as well."