Baltimore Ravens 2021 Draft Class

The Ravens' 2021 draft class is complete with eight picks, including two first rounders.

Here's the full list and links to get to know them better:

1st (No. 27) – WR Rashod Bateman, Minnesota

Bateman is an all-around dangerous wide receiver who has good size (6-foot-1, 193 pounds), excellent production (1,219 receiving yards, 11 touchdowns as a sophomore) and very good speed (4.41 40-yard dash). A route-technician with strong hands and run-after-the-catch ability, Bateman can help expand the Ravens' passing offense and become the true "No. 1" wide receiver fans have been yearning for.

1st Round (No. 31) – EDGE Odafe Oweh, Penn State

Oweh is one of the most freakishly gifted athletes in the entire draft, at any position. At 6-foot-5, 251 pounds, he ran the 40-yard dash in 4.37 seconds. He's only been playing football for five years, and is just scratching the surface of his potential. Oweh has already shown himself to be an explosive, hard-working pass rusher who is also physical against the run.

3rd Round (No. 94) – OG Ben Cleveland, Georgia

At 6-foot-6, 357 pounds, Cleveland is a mountain of a man and plays like it too. He's very physical at the point of attack, overwhelming defensive linemen in the run game and holding firm in pass protection.

3rd Round (No. 104) – CB Brandon Stephens, SMU

Stephens was a running back at UCLA before transferring so he could play cornerback. He still has the fluidity, speed and physicality of a cornerback and showed a knack for making plays on the football with 23 pass breakups the past two seasons. The Ravens view him as a potential fit at free safety.

4th Round (No. 131) – WR Tylan Wallace, Oklahoma State

Wallace had big-time production in college, averaging more than 1,100 yards over his final three seasons with 26 touchdowns. He has good size, speed and toughness as a blocker.

5th Round (No. 160) – CB Shaun Wade, Ohio State

Had Wade opted out of the 2020 season, he likely would have been a first or second-day pick after turning in a stellar 2019 campaign. Instead, he struggled with his health and family tragedy, and a shift to outside cornerback didn't suit him as well as slot cornerback work. He has a chance to show his talent when he gets healthy and finds his best position.

5th Round (No. 171) – EDGE Daelin Hayes, Notre Dame

Hayes was a big-time recruit coming out of the Detroit area, where he had a tough childhood and dealt with shoulder injuries. He became a starter in his second season at Notre Dame, but put it all together as a senior when he posted three sacks, two forced fumbles and an interception. Hayes was a team captain who was the winner of the Freddie Solomon Community Spirit Award and a finalist for the Jason Witten Collegiate Man of the Year Award.

5th Round (No. 184) – TE Ben Mason, Michigan