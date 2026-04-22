Baltimore Ravens Celebrate Earth Day

This event represents one example of the team's broader commitment to creating an environmentally sustainable community.

Building a sustainable future and caring for the environment are core virtues of the Ravens organization. Through hands-on volunteering and participation in numerous projects and programs, the team remains steadfast in its commitment to operate with eco-friendly mindfulness and serve as environmental stewards throughout the community.

To learn more about these efforts, please visit the Baltimore Ravens Environmental Sustainability page.

Below are key highlights of the Baltimore Ravens Environmental Sustainability initiatives:

Compostables & Waste Diversion

Through compostable and waste diversion initiatives, the Ravens are reducing their carbon footprint and have committed to greener operations at both the Under Armour Performance Center and M&T Bank Stadium. The organization has installed compost collection points and water bottle refill stations, donated over five tons of food scraps and transitioned to a majority of compostable plates and flatware to minimize waste from daily and gameday operations. On gameday at the stadium, a dedicated team of 15 staff members sorts and weighs game-related waste, separating 77.6 tons of materials over the past two years into compost, recycling and trash streams that maximize diversion.

Solar Panels

Beginning in 2026, through the installation of approximately 1,000 solar panels atop stadium roofs, M&T Bank Stadium will be partially powered by solar energy to lower carbon emissions. All energy generated from the panels will feed directly into the stadium, supporting sustainability goals while reducing energy costs. This initiative builds on the Ravens' earlier commitment to solar, including the installation of over 1,200 panels at the Under Armour Performance Center in 2016.

Food & Gear Donations

To support the community and promote waste diversion, the Ravens are committed to donating surplus food and football gear from M&T Bank Stadium and the Under Armour Performance Center. By donating over 2.2 tons of food and 4,463 pieces of equipment in 2025, these contributions helped local Baltimore programs support the communities they serve while reducing waste.

Electric Vehicle Charging Stations

The Ravens have installed and actively use electric vehicle (EV) charging stations in the Under Armour Performance Center parking lot, promoting EV usage and reducing greenhouse gas emissions and air pollution. Since April 2025, these stations have helped avoid 51,737 kg of CO₂e and 2,468 gallons of gasoline.

UAPC Patio Garden

As part of the 2025 renovations at the Under Armour Performance Center, a garden was established on the second-floor patio, overlooking the team's practice fields, that was built to implement on-site food sourcing. In its first year, the garden produced over 100 pounds of fresh vegetables, including kale, swiss chard and eggplant. This produce is used in the organization's kitchen that prepared 1,203 healthy servings for players and staff, while incorporating ingredients grown directly at the facility.

Mr. Trash Wheel

The Baltimore Ravens, Bisciotti Family Foundation and Waterfront Partnership of Baltimore work in tandem to support the Mr. Trash Wheel family, a system of trash-collecting devices installed in 2014 that removes approximately 500 tons of debris from the Baltimore Harbor each year. Powered by renewable energy, the Mr. Trash Wheel family collected 846,310 pounds of trash, 290,710 plastic bottles and 691,300 cigarette butts in 2025 alone.

Earth Day Efforts

In celebration of Earth Day, the Ravens annually organize volunteer events for staff throughout the Baltimore community, including tree planting, park cleanups and other sustainability-focused activities. In April 2026, staff members joined the Waterfront Partnership for a morning of oyster gardening and dumpster painting at Port Covington Marina.

Waste Education

To further educate the Ravens organization and the city of Baltimore about the importance of sustainability, the team hosts ongoing "Trash Talk" trainings to engage staff on recycling and composting. These educational sessions include posting color-coded signage on waste equipment to teach staff and the public about the waste diversion process. Additionally, in partnership with the Mayor's Office for African American Male Engagement, the team developed a program to engage youth in learning about waste diversion during gamedays at M&T Bank Stadium.

Baltimore Ravens Sustainability Committee

The Baltimore Ravens established a Sustainability Committee in 2025, bringing together key stakeholders and program champions – including Reduction In Motion – to advance environmental initiatives across the organization. With support from partner organizations, the committee conducted a comprehensive audit of infrastructure to identify opportunities for sustainability improvements.

Sustainability Partners

With support from a variety of partners, the Ravens achieved several key sustainability milestones in 2025. A few highlights include: completing their first full year of expanding collection points to increase composting efforts, constructing a rooftop vegetable garden and installing a new trash and recycling hauling system. Through ongoing collaboration, the organization continues to make innovative strides toward a more sustainable future.

Achievements