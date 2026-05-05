Baltimore Ravens Host 11th Annual L.I.F.T. Conference

The Baltimore Ravens will host the 11th Annual L.I.F.T. (Leading and Inspiring Females to Thrive) Conference on Friday, May 8, 2026 at the Under Armour Performance Center in Owings Mills. The event will begin at 8:30 a.m.
The L.I.F.T. Conference is a leadership seminar for female student-athletes from local high schools. Current freshmen, sophomores and juniors from Maryland high schools were invited to apply for the conference, with many receiving referrals from their coaches and/or athletic directors. The criteria for selection included those student-athletes who serve as both an "untitled leader" and "unsung hero" for their respective sports programs. Since its inception, conference attendance has more than doubled, this year boasting the largest number of applicants ever.
The event is designed to empower the next generation of female student-athletes and develop their leadership skills, helping them succeed both on and off the playing field. L.I.F.T. engages these young women in conversations about how their sports skills translate to their off-field endeavors (relationships, college preparation, workplace, professional sports arena, etc.).
The day will start with an interactive discussion, led by Ravens female staff members, designed to help the students focus on communication, accountability and decision-making. They will be given real-life scenario challenges that simulate team dynamics and pressure situations.
Ravens defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver will address the students in the team auditorium at approximately 9:10 a.m. Following Coach Weaver's address, NFL Media on-air and sideline reporter Sherree Burruss will speak to and take questions from the attendees about her journey as a female in the sports industry. Burruss will address the students at approximately 9:50 a.m.
Following the guest speakers, participants will go through a football-themed workout in the facility's fieldhouse, led by assistant strength and conditioning coach Kaelyn Buskey. Ravens director of sports nutrition, Sarah Snyder, will then provide a brief presentation on the importance of food as fuel for the athletes in attendance.
Finally, the students will also have the opportunity to hear from a panel of local college student-athletes, who will share insights into their journeys, the challenges they've faced both academically and athletically, and the lessons they've learned along the way. Additionally, the panel will highlight practical strategies for developing leadership skills and making a positive impact within their university communities at 1:10 p.m.
Who: Anthony Weaver (Defensive Coordinator, Baltimore Ravens)
Sherree Burruss (Reporter and Good Morning Football Correspondent, NFL Media and ESPN)
Kaelyn Buskey (Assistant Strength & Conditioning Coach, Baltimore Ravens)
Sarah Snyder (Director of Sports Nutrition, Baltimore Ravens)
170 Maryland-Area High School Female Student Athletes
What: Baltimore Ravens L.I.F.T. Conference
Where: Under Armour Performance Center
1 Winning Drive
Owings Mills, MD 21117
When: Friday, May 8
8:30 a.m.
Coach Weaver will address the students at approximately 9:10 a.m.
Sherree Burruss will address the students at approximately 9:50 a.m.
A schedule of the day's events can be found attached to this email.