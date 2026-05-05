 Skip to main content
Advertising

Baltimore Ravens Host 11th Annual L.I.F.T. Conference

May 05, 2026 at 01:46 PM
Author Image
Baltimore Ravens

The Baltimore Ravens will host the 11th Annual L.I.F.T. (Leading and Inspiring Females to Thrive) Conference on Friday, May 8, 2026 at the Under Armour Performance Center in Owings Mills. The event will begin at 8:30 a.m.

The L.I.F.T. Conference is a leadership seminar for female student-athletes from local high schools. Current freshmen, sophomores and juniors from Maryland high schools were invited to apply for the conference, with many receiving referrals from their coaches and/or athletic directors. The criteria for selection included those student-athletes who serve as both an "untitled leader" and "unsung hero" for their respective sports programs. Since its inception, conference attendance has more than doubled, this year boasting the largest number of applicants ever.

The event is designed to empower the next generation of female student-athletes and develop their leadership skills, helping them succeed both on and off the playing field. L.I.F.T. engages these young women in conversations about how their sports skills translate to their off-field endeavors (relationships, college preparation, workplace, professional sports arena, etc.).

The day will start with an interactive discussion, led by Ravens female staff members, designed to help the students focus on communication, accountability and decision-making. They will be given real-life scenario challenges that simulate team dynamics and pressure situations.

Ravens defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver will address the students in the team auditorium at approximately 9:10 a.m. Following Coach Weaver's address, NFL Media on-air and sideline reporter Sherree Burruss will speak to and take questions from the attendees about her journey as a female in the sports industry. Burruss will address the students at approximately 9:50 a.m.

Following the guest speakers, participants will go through a football-themed workout in the facility's fieldhouse, led by assistant strength and conditioning coach Kaelyn Buskey. Ravens director of sports nutrition, Sarah Snyder, will then provide a brief presentation on the importance of food as fuel for the athletes in attendance.

Finally, the students will also have the opportunity to hear from a panel of local college student-athletes, who will share insights into their journeys, the challenges they've faced both academically and athletically, and the lessons they've learned along the way. Additionally, the panel will highlight practical strategies for developing leadership skills and making a positive impact within their university communities at 1:10 p.m.

Who: Anthony Weaver (Defensive Coordinator, Baltimore Ravens)

Sherree Burruss (Reporter and Good Morning Football Correspondent, NFL Media and ESPN)

Kaelyn Buskey (Assistant Strength & Conditioning Coach, Baltimore Ravens)

Sarah Snyder (Director of Sports Nutrition, Baltimore Ravens)

170 Maryland-Area High School Female Student Athletes

What: Baltimore Ravens L.I.F.T. Conference

Where: Under Armour Performance Center

1 Winning Drive

Owings Mills, MD 21117

When: Friday, May 8

8:30 a.m.

Coach Weaver will address the students at approximately 9:10 a.m.

Sherree Burruss will address the students at approximately 9:50 a.m.

A schedule of the day's events can be found attached to this email.

Related Content

news

MPSSAA Sanctions Girls Flag Football for State Championship Play in Maryland

The Maryland Public Secondary Schools Athletic Association (MPSSAA) officially announced Friday that it will sanction girls flag football as a state championship sport, marking a historic milestone for female student-athletes across Maryland.

news

Baltimore Ravens Celebrate Earth Day

Volunteer event represents the organization's dedication to environmental sustainability.

news

Ravens to Host 2026 Draft Party at M&T Bank Stadium

The Baltimore Ravens will host their annual Draft Party event at M&T Bank Stadium on Thursday, April 23.

news

Baltimore Ravens Unveil New Uniforms

The Next Flight collection features largest uniform change since 2000.

news

Baltimore Ravens & Under Armour Expand Partnership to Further Advance Girls Flag Football Initiative

Entering year four, Ravens' total investment to date exceeds $1 million.

news

Baltimore Ravens College Track Center Opens Baltimore City Location

National nonprofit establishes Baltimore presence through support from Ravens, the M&T Bank Charitable Foundation and the Stephen and Renee Bisciotti Foundation.

news

Ravens Announce Annual Youth Sports Grant

The Baltimore Ravens announced Tuesday that applications are now open for the 2026 Ravens Youth Sports Grant.

news

Baltimore Ravens Name Dr. Nic Gill Vice President of Health and Performance

Gill Joins Ravens Following Nearly 20 Years with New Zealand All Blacks Rugby Team

news

Baltimore Ravens and M&T Bank Host Touchdown For Teachers Program

The Baltimore Ravens and M&T Bank are inviting nominations for their 13th annual Touchdown for Teachers program.

news

Ravens Announce 2026 Coaching Staff

Baltimore Ravens Head Coach Jesse Minter formally announced his 2026 coaching staff on Thursday.

news

Ravens Name Anthony Levine Sr. Special Teams Coordinator

Anthony Levine Sr. was a standout special teams player for the Ravens.

Subscribe Now
2400x1000_SITE
Enter The Auction
Follow Us
Advertising