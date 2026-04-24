MPSSAA Sanctions Girls Flag Football for State Championship Play in Maryland

The Maryland Public Secondary Schools Athletic Association (MPSSAA) officially announced Friday that it will sanction girls flag football as a state championship sport, marking a historic milestone for female student-athletes across Maryland. The inaugural championship season is scheduled for Fall 2026 and will conclude with the state title games being played at M&T Bank Stadium.

The announcement represents the culmination of a multi-year effort led in partnership between the Baltimore Ravens and the MPSSAA, which has helped drive the rapid growth of girls flag football throughout the state. In conjunction with Under Armour, the Ravens have also provided uniforms to each participating county since launching the initiative. What began as a pilot program in 2023 quickly evolved into one of Maryland's fastest-growing high school sports, now reaching more than 130 schools statewide. To date, the Ravens have provided over $1 million in total funding to further their girls flag program across Maryland.

Tonight, at the NFL Draft in Pittsburgh, Pa., the Ravens will have girls flag student-athletes from several Maryland counties (Frederick, Montgomery, Washington and Baltimore City) in attendance to continue the celebration of Maryland's sanctioning of the sport.

"This is a significant day for both the Baltimore Ravens and the entire state of Maryland," Ravens president Sashi Brown stated. "The momentum generated since the launch of our girls flag football pilot program in 2023 has led to this landmark sanctioning announcement. I want to acknowledge our partners at the Maryland Public Secondary Schools Athletic Association and Under Armour for their continued commitment to this shared vision. We set out to create meaningful and equitable opportunities for girls to participate in football across the state, and now, we are seeing that vision realized. We know that today's young female athletes will be prepared to become tomorrow's leaders."

"The addition of girls' flag football as Maryland's 26th state championship sport is a landmark moment for our 120,000 annual participants," MPSSAA executive director Andy Warner added. "This achievement fulfills a vision we set in 2021 when we first approached the Baltimore Ravens regarding expanding female student-athlete opportunities through this initiative. By elevating girls' flag football to a championship level, we reaffirm our commitment to providing inclusive, high-impact and education-based opportunities for high school female student-athletes in the state."