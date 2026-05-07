Baltimore Ravens Join Green Sports Alliance

The Baltimore Ravens announced Thursday that they have joined the Green Sports Alliance (GSA) as an official member, formalizing the organization's continued commitment to environmental sustainability across M&T Bank Stadium, the Under Armour Performance Center and through a range of community outreach initiatives.

With access to GSA's resources and network, the Ravens gain valuable opportunities to collaborate with fellow NFL clubs and sports organizations, share best practices and further advance environmentally responsible programs. Additionally, the Ravens will have the opportunity to participate in the annual Green Sports Alliance Summit, a premier industry event that brings stakeholders together to connect, exchange ideas and develop solutions to environmental challenges.

"We are proud to join the Green Sports Alliance," Ravens senior vice president of operations Simon Gelan stated. "Building upon the sustainability foundation we've already established remains a key organizational priority. We look forward to further advancing our efforts through collaboration with industry leaders, including access to valuable resources and alignment with best practices. We remain committed to advancing our sustainability initiatives and delivering meaningful environmental impact throughout the Baltimore community."

The Ravens bring to the Green Sports Alliance a portfolio of measurable sustainability initiatives spanning renewable energy, waste diversion, composting, harbor restoration and community education. Both M&T Bank Stadium and the Under Armour Performance Center continue to operate with eco-friendly mindfulness.

"It is a pleasure to welcome the Baltimore Ravens to the Green Sports Alliance," Michael Kraus, interim executive director of the Green Sports Alliance added. "From the beginning, we have seen an action-oriented organization eager to collaborate, lead and drive meaningful impact. Their commitment to bringing every department to the table demonstrates a strong dedication to advancing sustainability across the organization. This forward-thinking approach will be a tremendous addition to our member community, and we look forward to building together in the years ahead."