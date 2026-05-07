Baltimore Ravens Join Green Sports Alliance

The Baltimore Ravens announced Thursday that they have joined the Green Sports Alliance (GSA) as an official member, formalizing the organization's continued commitment to environmental sustainability across M&T Bank Stadium, the Under Armour Performance Center and through a range of community outreach initiatives.
With access to GSA's resources and network, the Ravens gain valuable opportunities to collaborate with fellow NFL clubs and sports organizations, share best practices and further advance environmentally responsible programs. Additionally, the Ravens will have the opportunity to participate in the annual Green Sports Alliance Summit, a premier industry event that brings stakeholders together to connect, exchange ideas and develop solutions to environmental challenges.
"We are proud to join the Green Sports Alliance," Ravens senior vice president of operations Simon Gelan stated. "Building upon the sustainability foundation we've already established remains a key organizational priority. We look forward to further advancing our efforts through collaboration with industry leaders, including access to valuable resources and alignment with best practices. We remain committed to advancing our sustainability initiatives and delivering meaningful environmental impact throughout the Baltimore community."
The Ravens bring to the Green Sports Alliance a portfolio of measurable sustainability initiatives spanning renewable energy, waste diversion, composting, harbor restoration and community education. Both M&T Bank Stadium and the Under Armour Performance Center continue to operate with eco-friendly mindfulness.
"It is a pleasure to welcome the Baltimore Ravens to the Green Sports Alliance," Michael Kraus, interim executive director of the Green Sports Alliance added. "From the beginning, we have seen an action-oriented organization eager to collaborate, lead and drive meaningful impact. Their commitment to bringing every department to the table demonstrates a strong dedication to advancing sustainability across the organization. This forward-thinking approach will be a tremendous addition to our member community, and we look forward to building together in the years ahead."
To learn more about the Ravens' environmental efforts, please visit the Baltimore Ravens Environmental Sustainability page.
Making an Environmental Impact
- M&T Bank Stadium has been a sustainability landmark since 2013, when it became the first existing outdoor NFL stadium to achieve LEED Gold certification – a distinction that continues to guide the franchise's approach to facility stewardship.
- In line with the organization's goal to continue advancing its sustainability initiatives, beginning in 2026, the Ravens will install more than 1,000 solar panels across the revitalized North Plaza of M&T Bank Stadium, which are projected to generate approximately 435,500 kWh of electricity annually and avoid an estimated 309 metric tons of CO₂e each year – the equivalent of removing 67 gasoline-powered vehicles from the road. This serves as an extension to the team's commitment to renewable energy that began in 2016 with the installation of more than 1,200 panels at the Under Armour Performance Center. (The UAPC panels now generate approximately 458,075 kWh of electricity annually, avoiding an estimated 160 metric tons of CO₂e each year.)
- The Ravens have also made significant progress in waste reduction. Since the 2024 preseason, M&T Bank Stadium has achieved a 56% diversion rate from landfill and incineration, including the hand-sorting of 77.6 tons of gameday waste across compost, recycling and trash streams. Organization-wide, the Ravens have diverted 120.6 tons of cardboard and mixed recycling, along with 80.4 tons of compostable food packaging and scraps. Additionally, more than 76,500 single-use plastic bottles have been eliminated through the installation of water bottle refill stations at both facilities.
- At the UAPC, a second-floor patio garden was established during the 2025 facility renovations, producing more than 120 pounds of fresh vegetables in its first year – all of which were served to team staff. The organization also donated 2.2 tons of food and 4,463 pieces of football equipment to local Baltimore programs in 2025, advancing both sustainability and community impact goals. Additionally, electric vehicle charging stations at the UAPC have supported 2,746 charging sessions since April 2025, enabling more than 260,000 miles of electric travel while avoiding over 51,700 kg of CO₂e emissions.
- Beyond their own facilities, the Ravens, in partnership with the Bisciotti Family Foundation and Waterfront Partnership of Baltimore, support the Mr. Trash Wheel family – a system of renewable-energy-powered debris-collecting devices that removed 846,310 pounds of trash, 290,710 plastic bottles, and 691,300 cigarette butts from the Baltimore Harbor in 2025. The system collects approximately 500 tons of debris annually.
- The organization also hosts ongoing "trash talk" staff trainings, and in partnership with the Mayor's Office for African American Male Engagement, develops waste diversion education programs for Baltimore youth and young adults.
Joining a Growing Coalition for NFL Sustainability
The Ravens join a substantial and growing cohort of NFL organizations already members of the Green Sports Alliance. Current NFL-affiliated Green Sports Alliance members include: Atlanta Falcons, Arizona Cardinals, Denver Broncos, Detroit Lions, Indianapolis Colts, Jacksonville Jaguars, Kansas City Chiefs, Miami Dolphins, Minnesota Vikings, New England Patriots, Philadelphia Eagles, San Francisco 49ers and Tepper Sports & Entertainment (Carolina Panthers/Charlotte FC).
NFL-affiliated stadium and venue members include: Allegiant Stadium (Las Vegas), Ford Field (Detroit), GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium (Kansas City), Gillette Stadium (New England), Hard Rock Stadium (Miami), Levi's Stadium (San Francisco Bay Area), Lucas Oil Stadium (Indianapolis), Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta), MetLife Stadium (New York/New Jersey), State Farm Stadium (Arizona) and Lumen Field (Seattle).
The Maryland Stadium Authority — the owner and operator of M&T Bank Stadium — is also a Green Sports Alliance member, creating a pre-existing institutional relationship that helped lay the groundwork for the Ravens' membership.
The NFL itself joined the Alliance as a league member in 2018, formally pledging its commitment to environmental stewardship and engagement across all 32 franchises. The Ravens' membership further deepens that leaguewide commitment.
About Green Sports Alliance
The Green Sports Alliance leverages the cultural and market influence of sports to promote healthy, sustainable communities where we live, work, and play. Learn more at greensportsalliance.org.