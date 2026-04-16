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Baltimore Ravens Unveil New Uniforms

Apr 16, 2026 at 07:50 PM
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Baltimore Ravens

The Baltimore Ravens unveiled new uniforms Thursday night during their second annual Flock Forum: A PSL Owner Exclusive Event at Merriweather Post Pavilion in Columbia, Md.

The Next Flight collection represents a new era of Ravens football and features an evolved look across nearly every piece of the uniform closet. The development process began in 2023, with the Ravens, Nike and NFL collaborating on concepts, themes and ideas to update the collection's look after 30 seasons of football—while also honoring a uniform set already well regarded by fans and players alike.

"From the outset, our objective was clear: evolve a uniform that has become iconic and only move forward if we could truly make it better," Ravens senior vice president of marketing Brad Downs stated. "After more than three years of design, iteration and collaboration, we believe we've done just that—delivering a look that feels both modern and unmistakably Ravens."

Uniform Highlights

  • Infused with distinct characteristics of a raven, the design evokes wings, talons and iridescent accents across all four jersey and pant colors.
  • Notably, the "midnight purple" color shifting material was designed to emulate the iridescence of a raven's feathers and is now woven into multiple elements across the collection, including the number set and shields on each sleeve.
  • Another feature is the pattern seen on the collar of the three primary jersey colors, depicting a raven's wings spread wide, while alluding to feather features included in the team's original 1996 logo set.
  • Additionally, the team now sports "Baltimore" on the front of its white jerseys (typically worn on the road), while the back collar of the purple, black and Purple Rising jerseys also includes the "Baltimore" name.
  • To complete the update, two new alternate helmets were introduced, highlighted by an all-new "Darkness" helmet to be worn with the team's all-black uniforms at M&T Bank Stadium. The matte black helmet features black talon stripes and a two-toned front facing Ravens logo, accentuating the red eyes also seen above the stadium's player introductions tunnel.
  • Lastly, the "Purple Rising" helmet—first introduced in 2024 and originally worn with the alternate purple uniform—now includes the primary Ravens logo, allowing for interchangeability with additional uniform combinations.
  • Details of The Next Flight, along with a visual history of past Ravens uniforms, is available at baltimoreravens.com/thenextflight and in the Ravens Mobile App, where fans can also find engagement opportunities, including a virtual "try-on" feature and a sweepstakes to win one of the new jerseys.

"Our collaboration with the Baltimore Ravens shows what's possible through a strong partnership between Nike, the NFL, and a franchise with such a clear point of view," stated Ryan Airhart, Nike design director, NFL Uniforms. "The Ravens have built one of the league's most iconic visual identities, and this new uniform closet builds on that foundation—honoring the brand's history while introducing more modern graphics and applications. The result is a system that feels unmistakably Ravens, but evolved for the next generation, balancing innovation with authenticity at every level."

Flock Shop at M&T Bank Stadium

Beginning tomorrow (Friday, April 17), all fans will have the opportunity to buy new jerseys from The Next Flight collection at the Flock Shop at M&T Bank Stadium. The west side store will open at 8 a.m., and free parking is available in Lot D.

Location:

Flock Shop at M&T Bank Stadium (west side location)

1101 Russell St.

Baltimore, MD 21230

Parking Available in Lot D.

When:

Friday, April 17

Store opens at 8 a.m.

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