Calais Campbell Came Back to Chase a Super Bowl

The offseason and mandatory minicamps can become a grind for players who reach Campbell's age, but he clearly hasn't lost his passion for the game. As usual, he was one of the loudest players on the practice field Tuesday and the smile on his face reflected how happy he was to be back with his teammates after he did not participate in voluntary OTAs.

Almost every player that Campbell lines up against is younger than him now, but the joy he gets from each practice or game never wanes. That joyful approach is one of Campbell's keys to success, and it's something he's always had.

"God just gave me a pure love for the game," Campbell said. "Ever since I was a kid, I loved football. People always ask me all the time, 'Why not play basketball?' I was like, 'Basketball wasn't even a thought.' I was really good at it, but it was always football since I could remember. I started playing football at 6 [years old], and I had to beg my dad to play. It wasn't like he signed me up; I begged him to play. So, it's always been football."

Even at this stage of his career, Campbell constantly strives to get better. He attended the recent pass rush summit in Las Vegas hosted by Von Miller of the Buffalo Bills, where some of the game's top defensive players shared their techniques.