Ravens and Calais Campbell Agree to Terms on Two-Year Deal

Calais Campbell is staying with the Ravens. The veteran defensive lineman has agreed to terms on a two-year deal, deciding to extend his two-year tenure with the Ravens.

The 35-year old Campbell had 49 tackles and 1.5 sacks last season and played at a high level. He was Baltimore's highest-graded defensive player by Pro Football Focus and was a key reason why the Ravens finished the year as the league's top run defense.

In 14 NFL seasons, Campbell has made the Pro Bowl six times and amassed a potential Hall of Fame resume. He said after the Super Bowl that he would play at least one more season, after contemplating retirement. His return is a boost to Baltimore's defensive line, which is an area the Ravens could still address in this month's draft. The Ravens signed Michael Pierce in free agency, but Brandon Williams remains unsigned, Derek Wolfe is recovering from hip surgery and Justin Ellis signed with the Giants.

General Manager Eric DeCosta said the Ravens had "a lot of work to do" regarding the defensive line at his pre-draft press conference, but re-signing Campbell checks an important box.

Campbell has made it clear how badly he wants to win a Super Bowl before he retires and loves the culture of the Ravens' organization. Just 6.5 sacks away from the 100-sack milestone, Campbell will try to make another run at a ring with Baltimore on a team determined to bounce back after missing the playoffs.

The former Walter Payton Man of the Year is one of the team's most respected players, and has been actively involved in Baltimore's community since arriving.