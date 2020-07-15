Calais Campbell Has a Monster 'Madden 21' Rating

The Ravens are looking forward to seeing Campbell in action after trading for the 33-year-old veteran this offseason. Campbell will join Brandon Williams and free agent acquisition Derek Wolfe to lead one of the NFL's most talented defensive fronts.

Campbell has 88 sacks during his 12-year career with the Cardinals and Jaguars. He finished with 6.5 sacks in 2019 but had a career-high 14.5 sacks in 2017 and 10.5 sacks in 2018.

Campbell has been one of the league's most durable defensive linemen, missing just six games in his career and playing in every game the past five seasons. In addition to being an effective pass rusher, he is an excellent run-stopper. Pro Football Focus gave Campbell the best run defense grade in the league last season (90.8), and he has the most tackles for loss or no gain (35) in the NFL since 2017.