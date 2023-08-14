Ravens Sign Veteran DB DeAndre Houston-Carson

Aug 14, 2023 at 06:30 PM
Baltimore Ravens Editorial Director Ryan Mink
Ryan Mink

Editorial Director

DHC
Nam Y. Huh/AP Photo
Chicago Bears' DeAndre Houston-Carson runs off the field after an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, in Chicago.

The Ravens have added another piece to their secondary, signing veteran defensive back DeAndre Houston-Carson.

Houston-Carson, 30, is entering his eighth NFL season after playing the past seven with the Chicago Bears.

He started a career-high six games last season, played in all 17, and made 45 tackles, one interception and one forced fumble. He played the majority of his snaps at free safety, per Pro Football Focus, but also spent some time as a slot corner.

A sixth-round pick out of William & Mary in 2016, Houston-Carson has long been a special teams standout for the Bears. He took on a significantly larger defensive role the past two years and played 50% of the defensive snaps during his 13 games in 2021.

The Ravens are dealing with injuries in their secondary, with cornerback Pepe Williams undergoing a second ankle surgery, and cornerbacks Rock Ya-Sin (knee), Jalyn Armour-Davis, and Arthur Maulet (hamstring) all sidelined. Armour-Davis and Maulet are expected back soon.

Baltimore also claimed cornerback Tae Hayes off waivers and he joined to team for practice Monday.

