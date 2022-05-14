50 Words or Less: A Different Option After Another Wide Receiver Goes Elsewhere

It seems like a natural fit for Justin Houston to (eventually) re-sign. His sacks dipped again last season to 4.5, but he still got consistent pressure. The Ravens would love him to mentor David Ojabo, just as Houston did for Odafe Oweh. Plus, Houston would encourage Ojabo not to rush rehab.

The Ravens' 2022 schedule includes just three primetime games, down from five last year. That's still more time in the spotlight than most last-place teams from the previous season get, but it's also less than expected. Plus, two of the best games versus Buffalo and Denver are 1 p.m. kickoffs??