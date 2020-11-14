Everything You Need to Know: Ravens vs. Patriots

Stakes

The Ravens have the NFL's longest road winning streak (10 games) and need a victory as they chase the Pittsburgh Steelers (8-0) in the AFC North. The Patriots are in danger of missing the playoffs for the first time since 2008, and have not had a losing season since 2000.

History

The Patriots lead the all-time series, 10-4, including the playoffs. The Ravens are 2-2 in playoff games at New England, but have never won there (0-5) during the regular season. Last season at M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore rolled to a 37-20 victory on Sunday Night Football. Lamar Jackson threw one touchdown (17 for 23, 163 yards) and ran for two scores (61 yards rushing). Mark Ingram II led the rushing attack (15 carries, 115 yards), Gus Edwards added a touchdown and Nick Boyle caught the first touchdown pass of his career. Marlon Humphrey returned a fumble 70 yards for a touchdown.

Storylines to Watch

Will Baltimore's running attack overpower New England?

The Ravens have the NFL's top rushing attack, averaging 170.1 yards per game. The Patriots rank next-to-last (31st) defending the run. That's a mismatch on paper that Baltimore will try to exploit. Even if Ingram (questionable, ankle) misses his third straight game, Edwards and J.K. Dobbins are fully capable of having big days, and Jackson is always difficult to contain as a runner. The Ravens rushed for 210 yards against New England last season, and they could have similar success in this game.

Is the Patriots' secondary up to par?

Normally the secondary is the strength of New England's defense. However, star cornerback Stephon Gilmore (questionable, knee) could miss his third straight game. The Patriots' secondary struggled Monday night against the New York Jets, when former Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco threw three touchdown passes. Patriots cornerback J.C. Jackson leads the NFL with five interceptions, so Jackson must be careful with his decision-making. But don't be surprised if the Ravens take some deep shots against New England's defense.

Can the Ravens' defense contain Cam Newton?

The last time Newton saw the Ravens, he was playing with the Carolina Panthers and enjoyed a big day leading them to victory. But that was two years ago, and Newton hasn't looked the same playing for New England. Turnovers have plagued him (seven interceptions) and Baltimore's top ballhawks, Marcus Peters and Humphrey, will be looking to capitalize on Newton's mistakes. Against a talented Baltimore defense, the Patriots will need a solid game from their quarterback to pull off the upset.

Key Matchups

Ravens defensive line vs. Patriots offensive line

The Ravens will be without Pro Bowl defensive end Calais Campbell (calf), forcing them to adjust to his absence. Rookie defensive tackle Justin Madubuike is coming off an excellent game against the Indianapolis Colts, while Brandon Williams and Derek Wolfe will be counted on to win their battles up front and likely play more snaps. The Patriots have the league's fourth-best rushing attack, with Damien Harris (350 yards), Newton (314) and Rex Burkhead (236 yards) sharing the load. Containing New England's running game will be a top priority for Baltimore.

Lamar Jackson vs. Patriots defense

Jackson was 10-for-10 passing in the second half against the Indianapolis Colts last weekend, and the Patriots don't want him to find that kind of rhythm. New England has excellent pass defenders in Gillmore, Jackson, Devin McCourty and Jonathan Jones. They have the talent to create turnovers, but Jackson will also put pressure on New England's defense as a runner. Patriots Head Coach Bill Belichick is a defensive wizard, but he didn't have an answer for Jackson last year when Baltimore rolled to a 37-20 victory. It will be interesting to see what Belichick cooks up for Jackson in this rematch.

Ravens secondary vs. Patriots WR Jakobi Myers