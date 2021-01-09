Everything You Need to Know: Ravens vs. Titans

Jan 09, 2021 at 01:00 PM
Basics

Kickoff: 1:05 p.m., Nissan Stadium

TV: ESPN & ABC/WMAR Channel 2 (Baltimore), WJLA Channel 24/7 (Washington, D.C.), WMDT Channel 47 (Salisbury), WHTM Channel 27 (York/Harrisburg/Lancaster), ESPN crew (Steve Levy, Brian Griese, Louis Riddick, Lisa Salters)

Radio: WBAL (1090 AM/101.5 FM) and 98 Rock (97.9 FM), Ravens crew (Gerry Sandusky, Femi Ayanbadejo); Westwood One Sports (Brandon Gaudin, Rod Woodson); WDCN La Nueva 87.7 on the Ravens app: (David Andrade, Gustavo Salazar, Ximena Lugo Latorre)

Stakes

The Ravens are making their third straight playoff appearance and seeking their first postseason victory since 2014. Tennessee defeated the Ravens in last year's playoffs, but the Titans have not won a home playoff game since 2002.

History

Tennessee leads the overall series, 11-10. The teams have split four previous playoff games, with the road team winning each time. Last year, Tennessee knocked the top-seeded Ravens out of the playoffs with a 28-12 stunner at M&T Bank Stadium in which the Titans jumped out to an early lead and never looked back. In Week 11 this season, the Titans defeated the Ravens, 30-24, in overtime at M&T Bank Stadium. The Ravens held an 11-point in the second half, but the Titans charged back and Derrick Henry (28 carries, 133 yards) scored a 29-yard touchdown to end the game.

Storylines

_Will the Ravens defeat the team that ousted them last year? _

The Ravens say this game is not about revenge, that the bigger mission is to advance in the playoffs. However, Tennessee eliminated the Ravens last season after they had the best regular season (14-2) in franchise history. The Titans also defeated Baltimore in Week 11. After those stinging defeats, the Ravens will get another crack against a team that's had their number recently. It's like something out of a movie script, and the Ravens have earned their chance to write a happier ending.

Can Lamar Jackson erase the narrative he's grown tired of hearing?

Jackson has a stellar 30-7 record as a starting quarterback, but an 0-2 record in the playoffs. Putting the burden on Jackson for Baltimore's last two playoff defeats may not be fair, but that hasn't stopped pundits from doing it. Jackson has a burning desire to win a Super Bowl, and critics have been known to fuel him. He doesn't plan to wait another year to silence them.

Will the hot Ravens carry their momentum into the playoffs?

The Ravens enter the playoffs on a roll, having won five straight games behind a devastating rushing attack that nobody has slowed down lately. Their roster is healthier than it has been much of this season, and they have played well on the road the past two years. It can be nice to have a bye, or to play at home. But for the Ravens, entering the playoffs on the road with momentum may not be a bad thing.

Key Matchups

Ravens defense vs. Derrick Henry

In 10 of his 16 games this season, Henry has rushed for at least 100 yards, and he has carried the ball at least 20 times in all but two games. He is that good and that durable, so the Ravens are going to get a heavy dose of the NFL's leading rusher. They haven't kept Henry under control the last two times they've faced him, but Calais Campbell and Brandon Williams weren't in the lineup Week 11. Both will be playing Sunday, and the Ravens believe that having all hands on deck will prevent Henry from sinking them.

Lamar Jackson vs. Titans defense

Tennessee has struggled defensively, ranked 27th overall, the lowest ranking of any playoff team. During the five-game winning streak, Jackson's quarterback rating has been at least 91.0 in every game, with 11 touchdown passes and just three interceptions. He has also rushed for more than 100 yards twice in the last five games. The Titans have done an excellent job keeping Jackson from dominating the last two times they have faced him. But if Jackson plays as well as he has recently, the Ravens will be difficult to beat.

Mark Andrews and Marquise Brown vs. Titans secondary

Andrews and Brown are Jackson's two favorite targets, and both are extremely important to the offense. Andrews had five catches for 96 yards and a touchdown against Tennessee in November, and he's healthy, unlike in last year's playoff game when he was hobbled. Brown has six touchdowns in the last six games and has found a groove. Particularly in the red zone, the Ravens will need Andrews and Brown to shake free to help Baltimore finish drives with touchdowns, not field goals.

