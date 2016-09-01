Funny Pages: Hold On To Your Butts





Guys. It's time.

Breshad Perriman will play his first game in the NFL to-freaking-day. I've never said this before in my life, but I am so excited to watch this preseason game. I'm excited for me, I'm excited for you, and I'm excited for Breshad. He seems like an all-around excellent guy, and I couldn't be happier to see him finally get his shot. Best of luck, Perrimonster®.

This news is completely overshadowing the fact that we're exactly 60 minutes of football away from the regular season. And! We only have 10 days until our home opener.

GET HYPED!

(Paramount Pictures / Wayne's World) (FOX / Brooklyn Nine-Nine)

Before I close out this week's article, I want to share something that happened after my last post. As soon as I put the finishing touches on my previous Funny Pages, a video appeared on BaltimoreRavens.com that featured Dean Pees riding a motorcycle like some kind of 80s-movie action hero. The timing was horrible ... I had already submitted the article. Do you understand how badly I wanted to make dumb GIFs out of that video asset?

REAL BAD.

I don't care if I'm late to the occasion. This golden goose shall lay me a million eggs. I've isolated a snippet of the clip below and hereby promise to utilize this graphic whenever it's humanly possible. (I'm sorry.)



(TriStar Pictures / Terminator 2: Judgement Day)



(20th Century FOX / Batman)

(20th Century FOX / The Simpsons)

Enjoy the game!