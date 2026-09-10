How Lamar Jackson Could Become Even More Lethal in Ravens' New Offense

Hunting a Higher Completion Percentage

Doyle thinks Jackson can have his most accurate season as a passer, topping his career-high completion of 67.2% in 2023.

"We want to be around 70%," Doyle said. "That is just like a highly efficient offense where we are finding our checkdowns, we are finding the space that the defense is giving us."

Jackson has repeatedly talked about the importance of being precise in Doyle's system.

"If one guy is off with something, it can pretty much screw up the whole dynamic of the offense, or whatever play we have drawn up," Jackson said. "He has been over-emphasizing the details. The detail, the detail, the detail — that is all he has been coaching us pretty much."

On Wednesday, Doyle explained the weekly process of how he will game plan with Jackson, a detailed regimen that the quarterback has fully embraced. In Doyle's first season as a play caller, he has built a strong relationship with Jackson and they realize the importance of staying on the same page.

"I never want to call a play that he doesn't feel great about because he's the one who has got to go execute it," Doyle said. "So that communication has been great; it'll continue to be that way."

Mark Andrews, who joined the Ravens with Jackson in 2018, is the franchise's all-time leader in receptions, receiving yards, and touchdown catches. Nobody has caught more passes from Jackson than Andrews, and their connection extends beyond the field. Knowing the competitor that Jackson is, Andrews enjoys watching Jackson's determination to master the new offense and is eager to see the results.