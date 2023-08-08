Ravens Release First Depth Chart of 2023 Season

Aug 08, 2023 at 06:22 PM
Baltimore Ravens Editorial Director Ryan Mink
Ryan Mink

Editorial Director

080823DC
Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
RB Gus Edwards

The Ravens' first depth chart of the 2023 season is out ahead of the team's preseason opener against the Philadelphia Eagles at M&T Bank Stadium.

As a reminder, the depth chart is compiled by the team's public relations staff.

Check out the full depth chart. Here are the takeaways:

  • Gus Edwards is listed at the top of the running back depth chart, ahead of J.K. Dobbins, who remains on the PUP list. Melvin Gordon III is listed fourth behind Justice Hill.
  • The Ravens' starting wide receivers are no surprise with Odell Beckham Jr. and Rashod Bateman, who also has yet to practice in training camp as he gets his foot right. Then comes rookie first-round pick Zay Flowers. Nelson Agholor or Devin Duvernay are listed behind Bateman. Laquon Treadwell is ahead of James Proche II, Tylan Wallace and others.
  • John Simpson is listed as the starting left guard for now, with rookie Sala Aumavae-Laulu behind him. That remains an open competition as Simpson is working with the first-team offense this week and Aumavae-Laulu did it in minicamp and the first 10 camp practices. Ben Cleveland is the No. 2 at right guard behind Kevin Zeitler.
  • The Ravens' starting defensive line is DT Justin Madubuike, NT Michael Pierce, and DE Broderick Washington, who steps into Calais Campbell's vacated spot.
  • Odafe Oweh is listed as the starting RUSH linebacker with David Ojabo behind him and rookie fourth-round Tavius Robinson No. 3. The SAM linebacker spot is thinner for the time being, with starter Tyus Bowser still on the NFI list and backed up by Jeremiah Moon and undrafted rookie Malik Hamm.
  • Rock Ya-Sin is the starting cornerback opposite Marlon Humphrey, with Jalyn Armour-Davis behind Ya-Sin and Kevon Seymour next. Pepe Williams is listed as Marlon Humphrey's top backup, trailed by Arthur Maulet.
  • Brandon Stephens calls himself a defensive back when people ask. On the depth chart, he's listed as the backup free safety to Marcus Williams. Stephens is also in the competition for a starting or nickel cornerback spot.

