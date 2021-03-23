How Free Agent Moves Could Affect Ravens' Draft Plans

However, adding Zeitler gives the Ravens more leeway to bypass an offensive lineman early. They could still find a potential starting guard or center on Day 2, while addressing another position like wide receiver or pass rusher in Round 1. Drafting an offensive lineman Day 1 would become even less of a priority if Brown remains with the Ravens for another season. An offensive line that includes Pro Bowl tackles Brown and Ronnie Stanley, plus Zeitler and Bozeman could be one of the best in the NFL. Zeitler has been an excellent pass protector during his career, and if the offensive line provides Jackson with more time to throw, the Ravens believe it will result in more big plays in the passing game.