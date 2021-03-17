Reports: Ravens Didn't Pick Up L.J. Fort's Contract Option

The 2021 NFL league year officially began at 4 p.m. ET, when all teams were required to be under this year's reduced salary cap of $182.5 million. Fort will be free to re-sign with any team, including Baltimore.

Not picking up Fort's option reportedly creates $2.25 million in immediate cap space.

Fort has been with eight NFL teams, but found a fit with the Ravens after being signed during the 2019 season. He became a starter in his first game after joining the team, and helped solidify the defense as Baltimore rolled to a 14-2 season.

Fort signed a two-year contract extension in October of 2019, and remained a key part of the linebacker rotation in 2020 after the Ravens drafted inside linebackers Patrick Queen and Malik Harrison. Fort made eight starts, played 14 games and had two fumble recoveries, including one that he returned for a touchdown against the Houston Texans. Fort played 381 defensive snaps (36%) and was also a mainstay on special teams.