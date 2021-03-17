Reports: Ravens Didn't Pick Up L.J. Fort's Contract Option

Mar 17, 2021 at 06:03 PM
Clifton-Brown
Clifton Brown

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

031721-Fort

After a career-high 53 tackles in 2020, L.J. Fort will be reportedly testing free agency.

The Ravens didn't pick up the 2021 contract option for the 31-year-old inside linebacker, per The Athletic's Jeff Zrebiec.

The 2021 NFL league year officially began at 4 p.m. ET, when all teams were required to be under this year's reduced salary cap of $182.5 million. Fort will be free to re-sign with any team, including Baltimore.

Not picking up Fort's option reportedly creates $2.25 million in immediate cap space.

Fort has been with eight NFL teams, but found a fit with the Ravens after being signed during the 2019 season. He became a starter in his first game after joining the team, and helped solidify the defense as Baltimore rolled to a 14-2 season.

Fort signed a two-year contract extension in October of 2019, and remained a key part of the linebacker rotation in 2020 after the Ravens drafted inside linebackers Patrick Queen and Malik Harrison. Fort made eight starts, played 14 games and had two fumble recoveries, including one that he returned for a touchdown against the Houston Texans. Fort played 381 defensive snaps (36%) and was also a mainstay on special teams.

The Ravens have talented young depth at inside linebacker led by Queen, Harrison and Chris Board, who was re-signed Tuesday.

Related Content

news

Mailbag: Will the Ravens Sign a Wide Receiver?

When will Lamar Jackson and Mark Andrews get their extensions? Will more exotic blitzes be coming after the losses of Matthew Judon and Yannick Ngakoue?
news

Reports: Morgan Cox Reaches Agreement With Titans

Former Ravens long snapper Morgan Cox is reportedly joining the Tennessee Titans after his 11-year stay in Baltimore.
news

Free Agency Rumor Mill: Morgan Cox Is Going Home

Here are the latest media reports on what the Ravens are doing in 2021 free agency.
news

Late for Work 3/17: Should Ravens Make a Push for Center Rodney Hudson?

High grades for more free-agent signings. What's up with the wide receiver market? More Orlando Brown Jr. trade options.
news

Derek Wolfe Returns to Baltimore on Three-Year Deal

Veteran defensive end Derek Wolfe has returned after a strong first season with the Ravens.
news

Tyus Bowser Stays With Ravens on a Four-Year Deal

The versatile outside linebacker is adept at dropping in coverage and on the ascending part of his career.
news

Ravens Re-Sign Linebacker Chris Board to One-Year Deal

The special teams dynamo and reserve linebacker is coming back for another year.
news

Five Things to Know About Kevin Zeitler

The Ravens' newest guard loves dogs, fishing, being a girl dad, and working on his pass-blocking technique.
news

Reports: Jihad Ward Agrees to Terms With Jaguars

Jihad Ward has reportedly decided to leave Baltimore to join Jacksonville, where he will join a coaching staff with familiar faces.
news

What Mink Thinks: Stockpiling Compensatory Picks Is an Especially Good Strategy This Year

The Ravens have always been the NFL's best at playing the compensatory pick game, and it makes even more sense this offseason.
news

Ravens Officially Bring Back Linebacker Pernell McPhee

The Ravens have helped solidify their outside linebacker unit by retaining the hard-nosed veteran.
Advertising