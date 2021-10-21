How to Watch, Listen, and Live Stream Ravens vs. Bengals

The first AFC North game of the Baltimore Ravens' 2021 season kicks off against the Cincinnati Bengals at M&T Bank Stadium in Week 7.
The Ravens sit atop the AFC North at 5-1 with the Bengals just behind at 4-2. The game will start at 1 p.m. ET.
Here's how you can watch, listen, and live stream the game:
WATCH ON TV
- Local TV: CBS / WJZ Ch. 13 (Baltimore); WUSA Ch. 9 (Washington)
- Announcers:Kevin Harlan (play-by-play), Trent Green (analyst), Melanie Collins (sideline)
- Check 506sports.com for coverage maps. Ravens vs. Bengals is in blue
- Pregame & Postgame coverage on the Ravens TV App for Roku, Fire TV and Apple TV
WATCH ON MOBILE
Live video streams are available to fans located in TV markets (blue) where the game is being aired on the following platforms:
- Ravens Mobile app for iOS and Android
- Ravens website (on iOS devices using Safari only)
- Ravens Pregame Live: Shelby Granath, Torrey Smith, Garrett Downing, Jonathan Ogden (guest)
- Starts at 12:00 p.m. on YouTube, Ravens website, Ravens Mobile app and Ravens TV App for Roku, Fire TV and Apple TV
LISTEN LIVE
- Ravens Mobile app
- Ravens website (on desktop computers only)
- Local radio: WBAL (1090 AM/101.5 FM) and 98Rock (97.9 FM)
- Announcers: Gerry Sandusky (play-by-play), Femi Ayanbadejo (analyst)
- National radio: Compass Media Networks
- Announcers: Greg Daniels (play-by-play), Brian Baldinger (analyst)