How to Watch, Listen, and Live Stream Ravens vs. Bengals

Oct 21, 2021 at 09:54 AM
Ryan_Mink_2018
Ryan Mink

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

102121-WLS

The first AFC North game of the Baltimore Ravens' 2021 season kicks off against the Cincinnati Bengals at M&T Bank Stadium in Week 7.

The Ravens sit atop the AFC North at 5-1 with the Bengals just behind at 4-2. The game will start at 1 p.m. ET.

Here's how you can watch, listen, and live stream the game:

WATCH ON TV

  • Local TV: CBS / WJZ Ch. 13 (Baltimore); WUSA Ch. 9 (Washington)
  • Announcers:Kevin Harlan (play-by-play), Trent Green (analyst), Melanie Collins (sideline)
  • Check 506sports.com for coverage maps. Ravens vs. Bengals is in blue
  • Pregame & Postgame coverage on the Ravens TV App for Roku, Fire TV and Apple TV
WLS Week 7 Map

WATCH ON MOBILE

Live video streams are available to fans located in TV markets (blue) where the game is being aired on the following platforms:

LISTEN LIVE

  • Ravens Mobile app
  • Ravens website (on desktop computers only)
  • Local radio: WBAL (1090 AM/101.5 FM) and 98Rock (97.9 FM)
  • Announcers: Gerry Sandusky (play-by-play), Femi Ayanbadejo (analyst)
  • National radio: Compass Media Networks
  • Announcers: Greg Daniels (play-by-play), Brian Baldinger (analyst)

