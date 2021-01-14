How to Watch, Listen and Live Stream Ravens vs. Bills

The Baltimore Ravens will take on the Buffalo Bills in the nationally-televised divisional playoff game Saturday at Bills Stadium at 8:15 p.m. ET.
Here's how you can watch, listen and live stream the game:
WATCH ON TV
- Network: NBC
- Local TV: WBAL Channel 11 (Baltimore), WRC Channel 4 (D.C.), WRDE Channel 31 (Salisbury), WGAL Channel 8 (York/Harrisburg/Lancaster)
- Announcers: Al Michaels (play-by-play), Cris Collinsworth (analyst), Michele Tafoya (reporter)
WATCH ON MOBILE
- Live streams available on the following platforms:
- Ravens mobile app
- Ravens mobile website (iOS users in Safari browser only).
- NFL Game Pass offers replays of every game, available as soon as the live broadcast ends. Start your free trial and cancel at any time.
- *Please check your local TV listings to confirm availability. Mobile app and iOS mobile web users should "Allow Location Access."
LISTEN LIVE
- WBAL (1090 AM/101.5 FM) and 98 Rock (97.9 FM): (Gerry Sandusky, Femi Ayanbadejo)
- WDCN La Nueva 87.7 on the Ravens app: (David Andrade, Gustavo Salazar, Ximena Lugo Latorre)
- SIRIUS channel 82; XM channel 227
- Fans anywhere can listen to the WBAL radio broadcast on their desktop/laptop computers at baltimoreravens.com.