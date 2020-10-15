How to Watch, Listen, and Live Stream Ravens vs. Eagles

Oct 15, 2020 at 09:59 AM
Ryan_Mink_2018
Ryan Mink

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

101520-WLS

The Baltimore Ravens will head up I-95 to take on the Philadelphia Eagles Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

Here's how you can watch, listen to and live stream the game:

WATCH ON TV

  • Network: CBS
  • Local TV: WJZ Channel 13 (Baltimore), WUSA Channel 9 (D.C.)
  • Announcers: Ian Eagle (play-by-play), Charles Davis (analyst), Evan Washburn (sideline)
  • Check 506sports.com for coverage maps. Ravens vs. Eagles is in blue.
map

WATCH ON MOBILE

  • Live streams available on the following platforms:
  • Ravens mobile app (in-market fans in blue on the map)
  • Ravens mobile website (in-market iOS users in Safari browser only).
  • NFL Game Pass offers replays of every game, available as soon as the live broadcast ends. Start your free trial and cancel at any time.
  • *Please check your local TV listings to confirm availability. Mobile app and iOS mobile web users should "Allow Location Access."

LISTEN LIVE

  • WBAL (1090 AM/101.5 FM) and 98 Rock (97.9 FM): (Gerry Sandusky, Femi Ayanbadejo)
  • WDCN La Nueva 87.7 on the Ravens app: (David Andrade, Gustavo Salazar, Ximena Lugo Latorre)
  • SIRIUS channel 82; XM channel 227
  • Fans anywhere can listen to the WBAL radio broadcast on their desktop/laptop computers at baltimoreravens.com.

