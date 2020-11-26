How to Watch, Listen and Live Stream Ravens vs. Steelers

The Ravens couldn't play on Thanksgiving night, but they're still on primetime. The Baltimore Ravens take on the Pittsburgh Steelers Sunday afternoon at Heinz Field at 1:15 p.m. ET.
Here's how you can watch, listen to and live stream the game:
*WATCH ON TV *
- Network: NBC (nationally-televised)
- Local TV: WBAL, Ch. 11 (Baltimore), WRC, Ch. 4 (Washington, D.C.)
- Announcers: Al Michaels (play-by-play), Cris Collinsworth (analyst), Michelle Tafoya (reporter)
*WATCH ON MOBILE *
- Live streams available on the following platforms:
- Ravens mobile app
- Ravens mobile website (iOS users in Safari browser only)
- NFL Game Pass offers replays of every game, available as soon as the live broadcast ends. Start your free trial and cancel at any time.
- *Please check your local TV listings to confirm availability. Mobile app and iOS mobile web users should "Allow Location Access"
*LISTEN LIVE *
- WBAL (1090 AM/101.5 FM) and 98 Rock (97.9 FM): (Gerry Sandusky, Femi Ayanbadejo)
- WDCN La Nueva 87.7 on the Ravens app: (David Andrade, Gustavo Salazar, Ximena Lugo Latorre)
- SIRIUS channel 82; XM channel 227
- Fans anywhere can listen to the WBAL radio broadcast on their desktop/laptop computers at baltimoreravens.com.