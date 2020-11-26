How to Watch, Listen and Live Stream Ravens vs. Steelers

Nov 26, 2020 at 01:00 PM
Ryan_Mink_2018
Ryan Mink

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

112620-WLS

The Ravens couldn't play on Thanksgiving night, but they're still on primetime. The Baltimore Ravens take on the Pittsburgh Steelers Sunday afternoon at Heinz Field at 1:15 p.m. ET.

Here's how you can watch, listen to and live stream the game:

*WATCH ON TV *

  • Network: NBC (nationally-televised)
  • Local TV: WBAL, Ch. 11 (Baltimore), WRC, Ch. 4 (Washington, D.C.)
  • Announcers: Al Michaels (play-by-play), Cris Collinsworth (analyst), Michelle Tafoya (reporter)

*WATCH ON MOBILE *

  • Live streams available on the following platforms:
  • Ravens mobile app
  • Ravens mobile website (iOS users in Safari browser only)
  • NFL Game Pass offers replays of every game, available as soon as the live broadcast ends. Start your free trial and cancel at any time.
  • *Please check your local TV listings to confirm availability. Mobile app and iOS mobile web users should "Allow Location Access"

*LISTEN LIVE *

  • WBAL (1090 AM/101.5 FM) and 98 Rock (97.9 FM): (Gerry Sandusky, Femi Ayanbadejo)
  • WDCN La Nueva 87.7 on the Ravens app: (David Andrade, Gustavo Salazar, Ximena Lugo Latorre)
  • SIRIUS channel 82; XM channel 227
  • Fans anywhere can listen to the WBAL radio broadcast on their desktop/laptop computers at baltimoreravens.com.

