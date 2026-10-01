How to Watch, Listen, Live Stream Ravens vs. Titans, Week 4

The Ravens will host the Tennessee Titans in Week 4 with a chance to start 3-1 for the first time since 2023.
Here's how to watch, listen to, and live stream the game:
Watch on TV
- Local TV: CBS
- Announcers: Chris Lewis (play-by-play), Luke Kuechly (analyst), and Amanda Balionis (sideline)
- View the NFL Game Guide to see which Week 4 games are available to you based on your location, providers and services.
Stream
Listen
- Local radio announcers: Kyle Youmans (play-by-play), Rod Woodson (analyst)
- Live radio stream: BaltimoreRavens.com (desktop users) and the Ravens Mobile app (in-market users only)
- Spanish radio: TICO Sports (WLZL EL ZOL 107.9 FM), Audacy App, BaltimoreRavens.com (desktop users), and the Ravens Mobile app (in-market users only)
- Spanish radio announcers: David Andrade (play-by-play), Allen Gutierrez (analyst)