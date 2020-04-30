It May Not Be Sexy, But Ravens Show Commitment to Stopping the Run

The Ravens were the only team in the draft to double down at both inside linebacker and defensive tackle. Some were surprised when the Ravens drafted Washington in the fifth round after taking Madubuike in the third, but having a strong run defense and a deep defensive line rotation is part of the Ravens' DNA.

"We lost some guys in the front seven this offseason, and we always want to continue to be as strong up front as we can," General Manager Eric DeCosta said. "And that's something that since Coach Harbaugh's been the head coach, [since] 2008, he has stressed that we are as strong as we can be on the offensive and defensive lines. So, we try to get guys every single year in the draft on both sides of the ball. I know sometimes our fans don't think that's maybe sexy, but we do. We want to be as strong up front as we can, so you're going to see us do that every single draft. It's important to us to control the line of scrimmage and be a physical football team."

It remains to be seen how many reps Madubuike and Washington can earn in 2020, but the Ravens are deep and versatile on their defensive front with Brandon Williams, Campbell, Wolfe, Jihad Ward and second-year tackle Daylon Mack joining the two rookies. There will be intense competition for playing time and DeCosta believes Mudubuike and Washington will benefit from being mentored by proven vets and being groomed by Defensive Line Coach Joe Cullen.

"I think it's a good environment right now to bring a young guy in," DeCosta said. "We have great leadership in Calais and Derek, and Brandon is an awesome leader, too.

"I think Justin is a guy who – first and foremost – plays hard. He can rush the passer, he runs to the football, and I think he's a guy who has tremendous upside. He is going to develop quickly with those guys in front of him, and I think it's a great spot for him to be in."