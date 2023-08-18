Reports: Ravens Signing Jadeveon Clowney to 1-Year Deal

Clowney, 30, is the former No. 1-overall pick in the 2014 draft and a three-time Pro Bowler. Entering his 10th NFL season, Clowney will be joining his fifth team in the past six years.

Clowney registered just 2.0 sacks last season with the Cleveland Browns, in part due to injuries. He missed five games, related to an ankle injury and concussion.

But when Clowney has been at his best, the big-bodied rusher can be a game-wrecker. It was just two years ago with the Browns when he logged 9.0 sacks. From 2016-2018, Clowney had 24.5 sacks and went to three straight Pro Bowls.

Over his career, Clowney has 320 tackles, 43 sacks, and 13 forced fumbles in 109 games (98 starts).

After five years with the Houston Texans, Clowney bounced to the Seattle Seahawks, Tennessee Titans, Browns and now Baltimore. He will have inked one-year deals each of the past four offseasons.

In Baltimore, Clowney would reunite with Defensive Line Coach Anthony Weaver, who coached Clowney during some of his best seasons. Clowney has also previously worked with Ravens Outside Linebackers Coach Chuck Smith during offseason training.

The Ravens have been looking to augment their outside linebacker group currently led by youngsters Odafe Oweh and David Ojabo. Veteran Tyus Bowser has yet to take the practice field this summer because of an "agitated" knee, though he’s expected back for Week 1. Baltimore also reportedly hosted free-agent outside linebacker Kyle Van Noy in late July.

Coming off a season with 3.0 sacks, Oweh is entering a key Year 3 with high expectations to lead Baltimore's outside linebackers. After hardly playing as a rookie, second-year pass rusher David Ojabo is also going to be in a critical position.

Both have had strong training camps and were two of the standouts from joint practices against the Washington Commanders this week, but the Ravens wanted another proven veteran in the mix.

Last year, Baltimore brought back veteran Justin Houston and signed Jason Pierre-Paul in September. This season, Clowney could be a strong complement to the talented young players already in Baltimore.

"He really is a rookie in really almost every matter of the word," Defensive Coordinator Mike Macdonald said this week of Ojabo. "So, we're preaching consistency, just like we did with Odafe last year and focusing on day-to-day routine, the process, taking it snap by snap. Don't get too high. Don't get too low. It's a long season, and we want him out there for the long haul, so the expectation is that he's going to be able to produce for us consistently."

Macdonald said he has liked Oweh's daily focus on what the Ravens are asking him to do within the defense and noted that he's been "a lot more decisive" in his pass rush with a consistent plan every down.