Presented by

Practice Report: J.K. Dobbins Makes Comfortable Return to Practice

Aug 14, 2023 at 05:20 PM
Clifton-Brown
Clifton Brown

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

081423PR
Joey Pulone/Baltimore Ravens Photos
From left: QB Lamar Jackson, RB J.K. Dobbins

Monday's light practice felt like a walkthrough as the Ravens get set for back-to-back days of joint morning practices against the Washington Commanders, but it gave J.K. Dobbins a chance to catch up.

Coming off the physically unable to perform list, Dobbins participated in his first practice of training camp, doing individual drills and circling out of the backfield to catch several passes. The explosive running back missed 14 training camp practices and Saturday's preseason game against the Eagles.

Dobbins has been in the building attending meetings, but teammates and coaches were glad to see him back on the field. Dobbins received a welcome handshake from Lamar Jackson and a big hug from Head Coach John Harbaugh.

"It feels good to have him back here on the field," Harbaugh said. "He's excited. We're all excited. We'll probably ramp him up a little bit this week and work him in there and try to be smart in how we do it, but he'll be fine. He's 100% healthy. He looks good, [and] he's been training hard, so he's ready to go."

Players were in shorts and did not work at full speed, as the Ravens prepared to host joint practices with the Commanders on Tuesday and Wednesday that will be far more physical.

Other observations from Monday's lighter-than-usual workout:

  • Wide receiver Rashod Bateman ran on an adjacent field and participated in some installation work. Bateman was moving well as he continued ramping up from his Lisfranc foot injury.
  • Newly signed cornerback Tae Hayes spent ample time on the sideline going over coverages with Pass Game Coordinator/Secondary Chris Hewitt. Hayes was signed Monday to add depth with several cornerbacks nursing injuries.
  • Rookie inside linebacker Trenton Simpson (soft tissue injury) and safety Geno Stone (ankle) returned to practice after missing time last week.

