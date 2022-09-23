John Harbaugh Gives Updates on J.K. Dobbins, Ronnie Stanley

The Ravens are still waiting for the debut of two of their best offensive players – running back J.K. Dobbins and offensive tackle Ronnie Stanley – and it's unclear whether that will be Sunday against the New England Patriots.

J.K. Dobbins has practiced fully for the past two weeks and was hoping to make his debut in front of a packed M&T Bank Stadium in Week 2. That didn't happen, and it doesn't sound like Week 3 is a sure bet either.

"You'll know it when you see it, let's put it that way," Head Coach John Harbaugh said Friday. "[He's] working hard, I'm happy how he's working. We have certain parameters that we're looking at and things like that, and it's not going to be too long."

The Ravens are looking to boost a rushing attack that has been stagnant outside of quarterback Lamar Jackson. While Offensive Coordinator Greg Roman said the breakdowns have occurred at different spots through games, Dobbins' return would certainly upgrade one component of the equation.

Baltimore's running back trio of Kenyan Drake, Mike Davis and Justice Hill have averaged just 2.6 yards per carry. On Monday, Harbaugh indicated that Hill could get more carries.

Stanley has been practicing for three weeks. He practiced on back-to-back days, in limited capacity, for the first time Wednesday and Thursday, but had a recovery day Friday.

Harbaugh said Stanley is "very sound, very strong" and maybe in the best shape that Harbaugh has ever seen him in.