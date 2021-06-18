John Harbaugh Is 'Really Pleased' With Reshaped Offensive Line

One of the biggest shake-ups this offseason for the Ravens happened in the trenches, where Baltimore signed three veterans, traded one Pro Bowler and drafted a mountain.

There is only one starting position from last year that will have the same Week 1 starter – left tackle. Ronnie Stanley is expected to return during training camp and be ready for the regular-season opener.

The Ravens' first move was to upgrade at right guard by signing veteran Kevin Zeitler. After trading Pro Bowl right tackle Orlando Brown Jr. to Kansas City out of necessity, the Ravens replaced him with veteran Alejandro Villanueva.

Villanueva participated in all of the OTAs and minicamp and Zeitler was there for most of it. Both are still merging into the offense and Villanueva is adjusting to a switch from left tackle to right tackle, but both have impressed Head Coach John Harbaugh so far.