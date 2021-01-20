John Harbaugh 'Totally Certain' Lamar Jackson Will Get Long-Term Deal This Year or Next

What changes the situation this offseason compared to last year when Mahomes and Watson signed their extensions is that a decrease in the league's 2021 salary cap is expected due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which will make agreeing to long-term contracts more challenging.

It remains to be seen if the Ravens and Jackson will agree to a new deal before May 3, or if the Ravens will exercise their contract option and continue to negotiate. The Ravens have a number of players set to become unrestricted free agents and the timing of a new deal for Jackson will impact how much financial flexibility they have.

"We do have a tough salary cap situation this year across the league because of the pandemic," Harbaugh said. "The salary cap is unpredictable and probably going to drop. I think the guys that negotiate those, for all these contracts for all these players across the league, that is going to be a real question mark how that's going to play out."

Harbaugh has been in touch with Jackson since he suffered his concussion Saturday night, and said the quarterback is on the road to recovery.