John Harbaugh Was 'On the Mat a Little Bit' After J.K. Dobbins' Injury

"I remember it happening when it happened. I'll tell you what, I needed it right about then. It got me back in the game, because I was pretty much out," Harbaugh said. "I was on the mat a little bit, just walking through that as much as you can with J.K. and feeling all the things that you feel in that moment. So, for those guys to say what they did, that's just the way our guys approach it. I think that's the way we all look at it. It meant a lot."

Harbaugh was asked whether moments like that happen a lot with his team.

"Yes, those things happen a lot – around the building [or] at practice with everybody," he said. "I know we really work hard to be connected as a team [and] as a family, so those things do happen quite a bit."

A couple days after Dobbins' injury, Harbaugh said "it's a fair conversation" to have about how much, if any, action the starters should see in preseason games.

Jackson said it was "tough" watching Dobbins go down before what was expected to be a huge second season.