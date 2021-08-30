News & Notes: Marquise 'Hollywood' Brown Returns to Practice

Harbaugh Doesn't Anticipate Nick Boyle Being Ready for Week 1

Tight end Nick Boyle remains out of practice following season-ending knee surgery, which also required cleanup surgery this summer. Harbaugh does not expect Boyle to be ready for Week 1, although he is making progress.

"Nick is getting close but he's not ready to play yet," Harbaugh said. "I don't anticipate him being ready for the first game. I do anticipate him being ready early in the season."

The Ravens have many decisions to make on their 53-man roster by Tuesday's 4 p.m. deadline, and they have several options with Boyle. They could activate Boyle from PUP and place him on the 53-man roster, making him eligible to play early in the season. If he is placed on the 53-man roster Tuesday but joins the injured list on Wednesday or later, he would be required to miss at least three games. If Boyle is placed on Reserve/PUP without being part of Tuesday's 53-man roster, he would be required to miss at least the first six games.

Tight ends Josh Oliver and Eric Tomlinson are both in the mix for a 53-man roster spot behind Mark Andrews and Boyle.

Jimmy Smith's Ankle Leaves Week 1 Status in Doubt

Veteran cornerback Jimmy Smith has been out of action since injuring his ankle on Aug. 6, and he will not practice this week. Harbaugh hopes Smith may return to practice next week, but his status for Week 1 remains in doubt.

"It turned out to be a little more serious than we initially thought," Harbaugh said. "So, he's not practicing this week. [I'm] very hopeful that he'll practice next week. He'll be back if not next week, [then] very early in the season. It just didn't come around as quickly as I think they thought it was going to in terms of his ankle. But it's an ankle sprain, just a little slower recovery than they anticipated."

Preseason Games Create Dilemma Regarding Playing Time

Every preseason, NFL coaches are faced with the dilemma of how much to play their starters, if at all. There are many factors to consider. Most players want at least a taste of preseason action to establish a rhythm and comfort level heading into the regular season. However, the risk of injury is always there.

In the aftermath of J.K. Dobbins' season-ending injury Saturday night, Harbaugh was asked what he would say to people asking why Dobbins saw any action. He was injured on the Ravens' first offensive series.

"It's a fair conversation," Harbaugh said. "We played Lamar. We played Mark [Andrews]. We played the starting offensive line. We played the whole offense for nine plays, I think it was. Those guys played for no more than 23 plays the whole preseason – that's what J.K. had.