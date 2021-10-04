John Harbaugh Won't Give Vic Fangio's 'Insult' a Second Thought

Fangio's comment about "player safety" seems a bit hypocritical because it was Fangio who decided to extend the game in the first place, putting his players and the Ravens on the field for extra plays.

With the Ravens leading by 16 points, Fangio called three timeouts within the final 30 seconds to give his offense a chance to score a meaningless touchdown. They were stopped short by an Anthony Averett end zone interception, which gave Baltimore three seconds left on the clock. As Harbaugh said, he had already decided beforehand that they would try to go for the record if given a chance.

Fangio clearly thought the touchdown had "meaning" to his squad or he would have just run the clock out. Harbaugh thought tying the rushing record had meaning to his team. Deciding what is meaningful to your team is a head coach's prerogative.

"Throwing the ball in the end zone with 10 seconds left;…I don't know that there's a 16-point touchdown that's going to be possible right there, so that didn't have anything to do with winning the game," Harbaugh said. "What's meaningful to us might not be meaningful to them and we're not going to concerns ourselves with that."