Mock Draft Spotlight: Jordyn Tyson

Jordyn Tyson has a household name backing him, and it's one Ravens fans are familiar with.
Former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Hines Ward was Tyson's receivers coach at Arizona State for the past two seasons. Ward, a four-time Pro Bowler with more than 12,000 career receiving yards, knows what it takes to succeed at the next level. He sees the same fire in Tyson that he had as a player.
"He wants to win at everything," Ward said of Tyson, via FOX 10’s Blake Niemann. "The mindset is there. He's competitive. He hates losing. If he doesn't win on a one-on-one rep, it eats at him. It's all about perfection for him."
That competitive spirit could come to Baltimore.
Tyson is the most common first-round wide receiver linked to the Ravens in mock drafts. After not participating at the Combine due to a hamstring injury, Tyson held a workout for teams Friday afternoon.
The biggest question surrounding the Texas native is his injury history. Along with his hamstring injury, Tyson also suffered a torn ACL, MCL, and PCL in 2022 at Colorado and a broken collarbone in 2024. Those injuries have caused his draft stock to be murky, but most experts consider him a lock to hear his name called in the first round.
Here's a breakdown of Tyson's draft profile:
Measurements: 6-foot-2, 203 pounds
2025 stats: 61 receptions, 711 yards, 8 touchdowns
2024 stats: 75 receptions, 1,101 yards, 10 touchdowns
Highlights
Why he makes sense: Tyson has the potential to be a premier pass-catcher and would immediately elevate the Ravens' receiving corps. His crisp route-running and separation skills would supply Lamar Jackson with another weapon on the perimeter to complement Zay Flowers, Rashod Bateman, and Devontez Walker.
Scouting report: "Learning from Super Bowl XL MVP Hines Ward helped unlock Tyson's production and elevated his draft stock. He's added size and improved his route running over the last two years, showing he can align at all three receiver spots. He occasionally rushes the route but has the short-area quickness and contested-catch toughness to find chain-moving grabs in high-leverage moments. He's not a blazer but has enough speed to work down the field. Also, he has the ball skills and body control to win above the rim with timing on 50/50 throws. Scouts say he puts in the time to absorb knowledge and hone his craft. A history of injuries might explain inconsistent competitiveness as a run blocker in 2025. The wiring, versatility and finishing talent point to a WR1 ceiling." - Lance Zierlein, NFL.com
Background: Tyson attended three high schools in Texas and committed to Colorado as a three-star recruit. He had a strong freshman season but transferred to Arizona State after Deion Sanders was named the Buffs' head coach. Tyson's older brother, Jaylon, was a first-round pick by the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2024. The two are very close and grew up playing sports together.