Mock Draft Spotlight: Jordyn Tyson

Scouting report: "Learning from Super Bowl XL MVP Hines Ward helped unlock Tyson's production and elevated his draft stock. He's added size and improved his route running over the last two years, showing he can align at all three receiver spots. He occasionally rushes the route but has the short-area quickness and contested-catch toughness to find chain-moving grabs in high-leverage moments. He's not a blazer but has enough speed to work down the field. Also, he has the ball skills and body control to win above the rim with timing on 50/50 throws. Scouts say he puts in the time to absorb knowledge and hone his craft. A history of injuries might explain inconsistent competitiveness as a run blocker in 2025. The wiring, versatility and finishing talent point to a WR1 ceiling." - Lance Zierlein, NFL.com