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Former Beloved Raven Will Announce NFL Draft Pick

Apr 16, 2026 at 03:14 PM
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Justin Robertson

Editorial Assistant

Mark Ingram II
Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
Mark Ingram II

A former Ravens running back is set to make a return to Pittsburgh.

Mark Ingram II will announce the Ravens' Day 2 draft picks on April 24, the NFL announced Thursday.

The Ravens hold pick No. 45 in the second round and No. 80 in the third round, two of their 11 total draft picks this year.

A first-round pick in 2011 by the New Orleans Saints, Ingram spent two seasons with the Ravens, rushing for over 1,000 yards and 10 touchdowns in 2019 to earn his third Pro Bowl nod.

With a fun-loving energy, Ingram was the man behind the iconic "Big Truss" introduction for Lamar Jackson during Jackson's first MVP season.

Only time will tell what Ingram breaks out on the draft stage in Pittsburgh, where the Ravens' rivals will be watching.

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