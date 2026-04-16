Former Beloved Raven Will Announce NFL Draft Pick

The Ravens hold pick No. 45 in the second round and No. 80 in the third round, two of their 11 total draft picks this year.

A first-round pick in 2011 by the New Orleans Saints, Ingram spent two seasons with the Ravens, rushing for over 1,000 yards and 10 touchdowns in 2019 to earn his third Pro Bowl nod.

With a fun-loving energy, Ingram was the man behind the iconic "Big Truss" introduction for Lamar Jackson during Jackson's first MVP season.