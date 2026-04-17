Why Two Draft Experts Feel Drafting Kenyon Sadiq Makes Sense, Even in a Loaded Tight End Class

The Ravens will draft at least one tight end next week – likely two. But should the first one come in the first round?

Oregon's Kenyon Sadiq, who is widely considered the top tight end in this year's class, is gaining steam as a mock draft projection for the Ravens at No. 14.

There's no question that Sadiq is a unique and talented player. The dilemma is whether the Ravens would be better off waiting until later rounds to address their tight end need.

"It's something that's definitely worth bringing up because it is a deep tight end class," The Athletic's Dane Brugler said on "The Lounge" podcast.

Yet Brugler projected Sadiq to the Ravens in his seven-round mock draft, one spot ahead of popular guard pick Vega Ioane.

"If I'm one of the other three teams in the division, that's one of the directions the Ravens could go that would make me curse under my breath," Brugler said. "I don't want to see that type of weapon with Lamar Jackson, in that offense, and the different ways they can stress me on defense."

Brugler and ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr., who also joined "The Lounge" podcast this week for an episode that will drop Monday morning, both believe Sadiq is worth it.