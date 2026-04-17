Why Two Draft Experts Feel Drafting Kenyon Sadiq Makes Sense, Even in a Loaded Tight End Class

The Ravens will draft at least one tight end next week – likely two. But should the first one come in the first round?
Oregon's Kenyon Sadiq, who is widely considered the top tight end in this year's class, is gaining steam as a mock draft projection for the Ravens at No. 14.
There's no question that Sadiq is a unique and talented player. The dilemma is whether the Ravens would be better off waiting until later rounds to address their tight end need.
"It's something that's definitely worth bringing up because it is a deep tight end class," The Athletic's Dane Brugler said on "The Lounge" podcast.
Yet Brugler projected Sadiq to the Ravens in his seven-round mock draft, one spot ahead of popular guard pick Vega Ioane.
"If I'm one of the other three teams in the division, that's one of the directions the Ravens could go that would make me curse under my breath," Brugler said. "I don't want to see that type of weapon with Lamar Jackson, in that offense, and the different ways they can stress me on defense."
Brugler and ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr., who also joined "The Lounge" podcast this week for an episode that will drop Monday morning, both believe Sadiq is worth it.
After a season in which he caught 51 passes for 560 yards and eight touchdowns, Sadiq has checked all the boxes in the pre-draft process. He blew the doors off the Combine, running the 40-yard dash in 4.39 seconds (fastest of any tight end since at least 2003) and posting a vertical jump of 43.5 inches.
Kiper said Sadiq has also "wowed everybody over with his football IQ" in team meetings.
He also just recently turned 21 years old, making him one of the younger players in this year's draft class. In a draft full of older prospects, Sadiq is a younger player with room to grow.
"Sadiq is a weapon. I always say, weapons equal winning," Kiper said, declaratively saying he's worthy of pick No. 14.
"He would be that good. He really would be, because he's such an athlete. He's got a great attitude. He's going to keep getting better and better because he's such a young player. He's a young, developing star. You can move him around. He's one of those chess pieces. … He's certainly one of the top 13 or 15 players in this year's draft."
The Ravens used Isaiah Likely in a similar way, creating a formidable tandem with Mark Andrews. With Likely now in New York with John Harbaugh, Baltimore could add a premier and versatile target for Jackson.
"There will be tight ends still available in the sixth, seventh round that have no business still being available on the board," Brugler said. "
"But with Sadiq, you're talking about a guy that's 6-3, 240 pounds who ran a 4.39 in the 40-yard dash, 43.5-inch vertical [jump]. The athleticism matches what's on the tape. His ability to work the seam, get open, and be a mismatch player."