Mock Draft Roundup: Pundits Divided on Three Offensive Prospects for Ravens

It's the final countdown.
The start of the 2026 NFL Draft is just six days away, and media members are beginning to pencil in their final mocks.
Penn State guard Vega Ioane remains the favorite for the Ravens, but two other offensive players have emerged over the last several weeks as popular Day 1 selections for Baltimore.
Here are the prospects pundits expect to be options for the Ravens:
G Vega Ioane, Penn State
Jared Dubin, CBS Sports: "The Ravens need to remake the interior of their offensive line after several offseason departures and here land the consensus best interior lineman in the draft."
Mike Band, NFL.com: "Baltimore still has several needs to address, but the interior offensive line feels like the cleanest path after Tyler Linderbaum's departure. Ioane gives the Ravens a Day 1 tone-setter inside who can help stabilize the run game around Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry while protecting the offense's identity."
Josh Edwards, CBS Sports: "After trading back from No. 14 overall, the Ravens still get a player who had been a popular projection for them. Ioane is a thick, physically imposing offensive guard whose play style is reminiscent of Baltimore's history."
Ayrton Ostly, USA Today: "Baltimore has lots of needs on the offensive line and Ioane is the top prospect on the interior. He'd raise the floor of the unit as a whole in front of Lamar Jackson and give them a reliable presence, especially in the run game. There's still more for Baltimore to do later on in the draft, and for now, they get a top man on the interior."
Justin Melo, Sports Illustrated: "The Ravens notably lost two-thirds of the interior of their offensive line to free agency and have been heavily linked to Ioane throughout this process. This is one of the most agreeable predictions for Round 1, and I'm sticking with the chalk here."
Geoff Schwartz, FOX Sports: "Vega is the most ready offensive lineman in this class. He's big, thick and plays with a mean streak. He's improved each season as a pass protector who understands how to use his size and strength to his advantage. He has the potential to be a plus-starter in Year 1 for the Ravens."
Brent Sobleski, Bleacher Report: "Certain pairings just make too much sense. Olaivavega Ioane to the Baltimore Ravens after the organization lost its three-time Pro Bowl center is one of them. Ioane is the class's top pure guard prospect, so he won't directly replace Tyler Linderbaum. However, his inclusion immediately strengthens Baltimore's offensive interior, which is still needed if the Ravens plan to continue playing a physical brand of football. John Simpson's free-agent signing isn't enough to buoy that group."
TE Kenyon Sadiq, Oregon
2025 stats: 51 receptions, 560 yards, 8 touchdowns
Connor Rogers, NBC Sports: "Three receivers go off the board before Baltimore picks, but the Ravens still get a dangerous combination of size and speed at pass catcher in Sadiq."
Tom Fornelli, CBS Sports: "For the first time this century (give or take), I have the Ravens going with somebody other than Ola Ioane. Mark Andrews isn't getting any younger, and Lamar Jackson seems to prefer throwing to tight ends over receivers. Sadiq is a receiver in a tight end's body, so perhaps this is fate."
Dane Brugler, The Athletic: "Despite the departures of Isaiah Likely and Charlie Kolar, tight end isn't a major need with Mark Andrews still at the top of Baltimore's depth chart. But Sadiq is more of a dynamic asset who can line up across the formation and block his tail off. He would give Baltimore a multidimensional pass catcher."
Mike Renner, CBS Sports: "Sadiq is essentially Isaiah Likely's replacement in the Ravens' offense -- only with a jetpack. He profiles best as a detached No. 2 tight end who can get vertical and block on the move."
Zachary Pereles, CBS Sports: "The Ravens have been linked to interior offensive linemen, but I see a receiving threat as a bigger need. Kenyon Sadiq blazed to a 4.39 40-yard dash at the combine, so he would add much-needed speed and explosiveness. New offensive coordinator Declan Doyle is coming in from Chicago, which used a ton of two-tight end looks."
OL Spencer Fano, Utah
Mel Kiper Jr., ESPN: "Taking Fano here would give Baltimore options. He could stick at his traditional position and become a swing tackle in Year 1 behind Ronnie Stanley and Roger Rosengarten before eventually taking a starter role. He could kick inside to guard and replace Andrew Vorhees. Or he could even be the team's next starting center after Tyler Linderbaum signed with the Raiders; Fano took snaps at the combine to show teams he could handle the pivot. No matter where he lines up, he has the size (6-foot-6, 311 pounds), agility and technique to keep quarterback Lamar Jackson's uniform clean. Fano didn't allow any sacks last season."
Nate Tice, Yahoo! Sports: "Whether Fano can hang at tackle doesn't really matter for the Ravens, who would be more than happy to add his athleticism, versatility, and movement ability as they look to rework their interior. Fano could even be a potential Tyler Linderbaum replacement at center. Either way, his run blocking will be highlighted, and if the Ravens look to become more of a zone-heavy team again under new offensive coordinator Declan Doyle, then Fano's light feet and run blocking chops will be a perfect fit opposite of John Simpson."
Gennaro Filice, NFL.com: "In the wake of Tyler Linderbaum's bank-breaking departure from Baltimore in free agency, the Ravens have a gaping hole at center. So, naturally, I'm giving them Utah's right tackle. Wait, what? That's right: Fano's sub-33-inch arm length induces concerns about his NFL viability as a bookend blocker, but his hyper athleticism and people-moving ability in the run game raise the possibility of a conversion to the interior. In fact, he's fully open to a move and took some center reps at the NFL Scouting Combine."
WR Carnell Tate, Ohio State
2025 stats: 51 receptions, 875 yards, 9 touchdowns
Luke Easterling, Athlon Sports: "Washington doesn't have a second-round pick at the moment, so they'll be motivated to find a trade-down partner to recoup some of that missing draft capital. They could find a fit with Baltimore, who could make a bold move to get ahead of multiple teams that could be targeting the top pass-catcher in this year's draft. Tate would give Lamar Jackson another dynamic playmaker to pair with Zay Flowers, and his well-rounded skill set as a route-runner and three-level threat could quickly make him the go-to target sooner than later."
OT Monroe Freeling, Georgia
Vinnie Iyer, Sporting News: "The Ravens will go into best player available mode and land their successor to 32-year-old Ronnie Stanley at left tackle to put opposite rising right tackle, Roger Rosengarten. Freeling can go anywhere from top 10 to outside the top 20 in the first round, with his quickness and footwork setting up him to be groomed well for the blindside role."