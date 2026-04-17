Mock Draft Roundup: Pundits Divided on Three Offensive Prospects for Ravens

Jared Dubin, CBS Sports: "The Ravens need to remake the interior of their offensive line after several offseason departures and here land the consensus best interior lineman in the draft."

Mike Band, NFL.com: "Baltimore still has several needs to address, but the interior offensive line feels like the cleanest path after Tyler Linderbaum's departure. Ioane gives the Ravens a Day 1 tone-setter inside who can help stabilize the run game around Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry while protecting the offense's identity."

Josh Edwards, CBS Sports: "After trading back from No. 14 overall, the Ravens still get a player who had been a popular projection for them. Ioane is a thick, physically imposing offensive guard whose play style is reminiscent of Baltimore's history."

Ayrton Ostly, USA Today: "Baltimore has lots of needs on the offensive line and Ioane is the top prospect on the interior. He'd raise the floor of the unit as a whole in front of Lamar Jackson and give them a reliable presence, especially in the run game. There's still more for Baltimore to do later on in the draft, and for now, they get a top man on the interior."

Justin Melo, Sports Illustrated: "The Ravens notably lost two-thirds of the interior of their offensive line to free agency and have been heavily linked to Ioane throughout this process. This is one of the most agreeable predictions for Round 1, and I'm sticking with the chalk here."

Geoff Schwartz, FOX Sports: "Vega is the most ready offensive lineman in this class. He's big, thick and plays with a mean streak. He's improved each season as a pass protector who understands how to use his size and strength to his advantage. He has the potential to be a plus-starter in Year 1 for the Ravens."