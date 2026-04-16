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New Coaching Staff Adds Different Dynamic to This Year's Draft

Apr 16, 2026 at 01:31 PM
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Clifton Brown

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

Head Coach Jesse Minter
Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
Head Coach Jesse Minter

As he prepares for next week's draft, General Manager Eric DeCosta is hearing from new voices on the coaching staff.

Head Coach Jesse Minter and his staff have been giving DeCosta input for weeks. Which players do they like, or dislike? Who fits their schemes and who doesn't?

Historically, the coaching staff has always had its fingerprints on the Ravens' draft. But this is the first time DeCosta is working with Minter as the head coach and a staff that includes three first-year coordinators.

It's a new dynamic that DeCosta is embracing, getting important feedback that will help shape the Ravens' decisions.

"Being on the same page, I think, is something that has made us special over the years and something that I really value and take a lot of pride in," DeCosta said. "That's one of the reasons why we hired Jesse. Throughout the interview process, asking him about personnel and hearing his thoughts on things, he stood out, and he's special in that regard.

"We're not going to bring in someone that might be a great football player who doesn't fit our scheme or what we're trying to do. You can bet that every single player that we draft is going to fit what we want as a football team."

Offensive Coordinator Declan Doyle and other coaches can paint a picture for DeCosta to illustrate how Oregon tight end Kenyon Sadiq might be used in Baltimore's attack. Or tell DeCosta how Penn State guard Vega Ioane or Utah offensive lineman Spencer Fano will adjust to the Ravens' blocking scheme.

Those are the types of conversations that Minter, Doyle, Defensive Coordinator Anthony Weaver, and others have been having with DeCosta. Minter is scouting players, trying to visualize what their individual skill sets will bring if he has an opportunity to coach them.

"My vision for the coaches was, 'Let's talk about what these guys can do, whether it's a first-round pick or a fifth-round pick or a seventh-round pick,'" Minter said. "Let's find guys that have traits that we can work with, that we'd be excited to work with.' I feel like the coaching staff's done a really good job with that."

During his time as a defensive coordinator in college and the NFL, Minter earned a reputation for recognizing how best to use a player's abilities to fit his schemes. Now, he's charged with seeing a broader picture as he evaluates players on both sides of the ball, but Minter doesn't think that will require a drastic change in his approach.

"Even the last two years, I was a defensive coordinator, but I think anybody that worked with me would tell you that I was a team-first, personnel person," Minter said. "The defensive coordinator hat says, 'Always take the corner or the pass rusher.' But now the head coach hat is saying, 'Let's find the best possible player for the team.' That's what you kind of crave to get in this position so that you can build a team in your vision and your image."

The Ravens are counting on their 2026 draft class to help them get back to the playoffs. With 11 picks, they have plenty of ammunition to target specific areas, including strengthening their offensive and defensive lines and adding more depth at tight end.

The chance to work with DeCosta is one of many factors that made the Ravens' job attractive to Minter. Entering his first draft as the Ravens' head coach, Minter has enjoyed the process and can't wait until the Ravens are on the clock.

"On draft night, man, it's let this guy (DeCosta) do his job and be there to support," Minter said. "Be a sounding board but let the guy do the great job that he does, and I know that we're going to end up with a bunch of great players."

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