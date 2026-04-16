New Coaching Staff Adds Different Dynamic to This Year's Draft

During his time as a defensive coordinator in college and the NFL, Minter earned a reputation for recognizing how best to use a player's abilities to fit his schemes. Now, he's charged with seeing a broader picture as he evaluates players on both sides of the ball, but Minter doesn't think that will require a drastic change in his approach.

"Even the last two years, I was a defensive coordinator, but I think anybody that worked with me would tell you that I was a team-first, personnel person," Minter said. "The defensive coordinator hat says, 'Always take the corner or the pass rusher.' But now the head coach hat is saying, 'Let's find the best possible player for the team.' That's what you kind of crave to get in this position so that you can build a team in your vision and your image."

The Ravens are counting on their 2026 draft class to help them get back to the playoffs. With 11 picks, they have plenty of ammunition to target specific areas, including strengthening their offensive and defensive lines and adding more depth at tight end.

The chance to work with DeCosta is one of many factors that made the Ravens' job attractive to Minter. Entering his first draft as the Ravens' head coach, Minter has enjoyed the process and can't wait until the Ravens are on the clock.