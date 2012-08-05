Kelechi Osemele Enjoying Right Tackle

Aug 05, 2012 at 05:36 AM
Baltimore Ravens Social Media Director/Digital Host Garrett Downing
Garrett Downing

Social Media Director/Digital Host

Since the Ravens drafted Kelechi Osemele, he has moved around the offensive line.

The 6-foot-5, 333-pound lineman worked at left guard in Organized Team Activities and mandatory minicamp, but during training camp he has been the starting right tackle.

"The switch has been going pretty good," Osemele said after Saturday's practice at M&T Bank Stadium. "It feels good being back out there on the edge. It's fun and it's a challenge, so I enjoy it."

Osemele was a four-year starter at left tackle at Iowa State, and he could be in line for a starting job during his rookie season with the Ravens. If Michael Oher ends up starting over Bryant McKinnie on the left side, then Osemele appears to be the favorite at right tackle.

"It's a lot of responsibility and a lot on my shoulders, but I wouldn't want it any other way," Osemele said. "It's a lot of pressure but that's a good thing. I think it's a good thing and think it's a good sign."

Head Coach John Harbaugh said that he would feel confident in Osemele as the starting right tackle and Offensive Coordinator Cam Cameron said that the team has high expectations for the kind of player he could become.

"We drafted him for a reason," Cameron said. "We were jumping up and down when he was still on the board. So, we will just let it play out, but obviously, we think he's going to be a really good player."

Since he's playing on the starting offense, Osemele has been going up against the first-team defense and he has enjoyed facing players like Paul Kruger.

"You never back down," Osemele said. "We're just out there competing trying to get each other better."

