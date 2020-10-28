Lamar Jackson Has High Praise for Steelers Defense

The Ravens ended up prevailing in overtime, 26-23, after Marlon Humphrey punched the ball out of JuJu Smith-Schuster's hands and recovered the fumble himself, setting up a 46-yard game-winning field goal by Justin Tucker. But Jackson wasn't thrilled about how he played.

"Everyone loves to win, but I'm ticked off about the interceptions," Jackson said after the game.

Now Jackson faces a Pittsburgh defense that's tied for the third-most interceptions (eight) in the league, leads the NFL in sacks (26), and has allowed the fewest yards per game (286.3). This year's Steelers defense is every bit as good, if not better, than last season's unit.