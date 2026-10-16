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Lamar Jackson and Three Other Ravens Ruled Out vs. Browns

Oct 16, 2026 at 12:58 PM
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Ryan Mink

Editorial Director

QB Lamar Jackson
Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
QB Lamar Jackson

After Lamar Jackson didn't practice on Friday, Head Coach Jesse Minter ruled out the two-time MVP for Sunday's game against the Cleveland Browns.

Jackson has yet to practice since suffering his ankle injury 12 days ago and will miss his second straight game.

"It's day-by-day, I would say," Head Coach Jesse Minter. "I think it's just a decision for his best interest. That's really what every decision's always going to be about."

Tyler "Snoop" Huntley is set to start a second straight game after leading the Ravens to a comeback overtime victory in Atlanta. He has won his last three starts dating back to last season.

Trey Hendrickson Will Make His Return

Top Ravens pass rusher Trey Hendrickson is set to play, as he does not have a designation for Sunday's game. He was a full participant in practice throughout the week.

It remains to be seen if Hendrickson will wear a protective guard on his hand.

It's good timing as the Ravens face a Browns team that surrendered eight sacks last week against the New York Jets. Cleveland quarterback Deshaun Watson has been sacked a league-high 19 times.

Minter said there's not a risk of reinjury with Hendrickson playing after having his finger surgically repaired a couple weeks ago.

"We're always going to try to have the best interest of the player," Minter said. "The path that we went down was really in [Hendrickson]'s best interest, both short-term and long-term. [I'm] excited for him to be back out there."

The Ravens ruled out defensive tackle Broderick Washington Jr. (ankle), who didn't practice Thursday or Friday. He has six tackles so far this season.

Ravens Offensive Line Still in Flux

Minter also ruled out Cam Jurgens (concussion) for Sunday's game, meaning rookie Vega Ioane will get another start at center..

Jurgens remained in a red non-contact jersey Friday and hasn't had a full practice since being traded to Baltimore nine days ago.

The Ravens also have other offensive line injuries to monitor with guards Andrew Vorhees (foot) and Emery Jones Jr. (ankle) both questionable to play. They were limited throughout the week.

Ravens May Be at Full Strength at Wide Receiver, But Short at Tight End

Wide receivers Zay Flowers (toe) and Rashod Bateman (shoulder) are good to go with no injury designation. Flowers was limited Thursday and Friday but Bateman returned to full participation.

Rookie wide receiver Ja'Kobi Lane could return from injured reserve after he suffered a wrist injury in Week 1 in Indianapolis. Lane had three full days of practice this week and is listed as questionable. He would have to be removed from injured reserve this weekend to play.

While the Ravens could be at full strength at receiver, they're short at tight end with rookie Matt Hibner (hand) ruled out for Sunday's game. He didn't practice this week. Per Minter, the rookie tight end is not a candidate to be placed on injured reserve.

Hibner's absence likely portends a bigger role for fellow rookie tight end Josh Cuevas. The Ravens already lost tight end Durham Smythe to a season-ending Achilles injury.

Multiple Browns Leaders Return to Practice, Questionable to Play

The Browns welcomed several important players back to the practice field Friday, but it remains to be seen if they'll play in Sunday's game.

The list includes defensive tackle Mason Graham (knee/ankle), who leads the Browns with four sacks, inside linebacker Carson Schwesinger (ankle), who was last year's AFC Defensive Rookie of the Year, and lead running back Quinshon Judkins (ankle).

All three were limited in Friday's practice, along with veteran defensive end Derek Barnett (ankle).

The Browns ruled out defensive tackle Mike Hall (ankle), quarterback Dillon Gabriel (back), defensive tackle Kalia Davis (quad), guard Teven Jenkins (back) and running back Dylan Sampson (knee).

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