Lamar Jackson and Three Other Ravens Ruled Out vs. Browns

Trey Hendrickson Will Make His Return

Top Ravens pass rusher Trey Hendrickson is set to play, as he does not have a designation for Sunday's game. He was a full participant in practice throughout the week.

It remains to be seen if Hendrickson will wear a protective guard on his hand.

It's good timing as the Ravens face a Browns team that surrendered eight sacks last week against the New York Jets. Cleveland quarterback Deshaun Watson has been sacked a league-high 19 times.

Minter said there's not a risk of reinjury with Hendrickson playing after having his finger surgically repaired a couple weeks ago.

"We're always going to try to have the best interest of the player," Minter said. "The path that we went down was really in [Hendrickson]'s best interest, both short-term and long-term. [I'm] excited for him to be back out there."