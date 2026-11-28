Thanksgiving put another injury on the Ravens' plate.
Starting right guard Vega Ioane suffered a hand injury during Thursday's practice and won't play Sunday against the Houston Texans. Ioane's absence will pose another challenge for a Baltimore offensive line that has used multiple combinations this season due to one injury after another.
They've had five different centers run with the first-team offense (Danny Pinter, Jovaughn Gwyn, Ethan Pocic, Ioane and Cam Jurgens). Now, they've had four different right guards (Ioane, Andrew Vorhees, Emery Jones Jr., and Chuma Edoga).
Edoga filled in for Ioane when he was injured earlier this month, and Jones and Ryan Neuzil are other options who could step in.
"We'll figure it out here this afternoon (Friday), finalize that and see which direction we decide to go," Head Coach Jesse Minter said.
Losing Ioane was an unexpected blow, but the Ravens (4-7) still know they need to step up. Riding a six-game losing streak, the Ravens need a win to give themselves more hope for a late-season turnaround after their bye in Week 13.
Here are my thoughts before Baltimore faces Houston (4-6), all in 50 words or less:
- The Ravens are 4-1 when they have at least 30 rushing attempts, but 1-6 when they don't. Establishing a strong rushing attack against Houston will be critical. That will be more challenging without Ioane, but the Ravens can't stray from trying to be the more physical team up front.
- Baltimore needs to avoid obvious passing situations against the Texans, who have a ferocious pass rush paced by Will Anderson Jr., the NFL's sack leader with 11.5. Baltimore can't thrive with a one-dimensional offense that allows Houston's pass rush to tee off.
- Derrick Henry (94 yards rushing last week) and Justice Hill (69 yards) were an effective one-two punch against Carolina. Baltimore averaged a season-high 7.1 yards per carry despite losing. If the Ravens win the time of possession battle, it will take pressure off their defense.
- With an increased role in Baltimore's offense, Hill has averaged six carries and 52.6 yards over the past three games. Despite his fumble near the goal like last week, Hill is bringing juice to the offense and helping Henry stay fresh as the main back.
- Jaxon Smith-Njigba of Seattle is the only NFL wide receiver with more yards-after-catch this season (425) than Zay Flowers (424), per Pro Football Focus. It wouldn't surprise me to see the Ravens target Flowers early on Sunday, looking to get the ball in his hands to jumpstart the offense.
- The Ravens will again be without defensive tackle Nnamdi Madubuike (hamstring), who's been ruled out. However, Houston's rushing offense ranks 26th in the league, and leading ball carrier Woody Marks has just 391 yards. The Texans have relied on their passing game to carry their offense.
- Minter said Marlon Humphrey has handled the week since being inactive against the Panthers "like a pro." Humphrey has many reasons for wanting to perform well on Sunday and for the remainder of the season. Baltimore needs to step it up defensively no matter who plays in the secondary.
- I'd expect T.J. Tampa to continue seeing action in the secondary after his solid performance against the Panthers. With a pass breakup and interception in the end zone against Carolina, Tampa looked ready to accept the challenge if targeted by Houston quarterback C.J. Stroud.
- Outside linebacker Mike Green is rolling with two sacks in each of the last two games. Stroud's only been sacked 18 times in 10 games, so he's not the easiest quarterback to corral. However, Baltimore's pass rush will keep trending up if Green keeps taking quarterbacks down.
- Minter didn't announce who would return punts against the Texans, but whoever gets the job will have one primary responsibility – field the ball cleanly. A turnover-free game would go a long way toward helping the Ravens end their slide.