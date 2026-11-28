Thanksgiving put another injury on the Ravens' plate.

Starting right guard Vega Ioane suffered a hand injury during Thursday's practice and won't play Sunday against the Houston Texans. Ioane's absence will pose another challenge for a Baltimore offensive line that has used multiple combinations this season due to one injury after another.

They've had five different centers run with the first-team offense (Danny Pinter, Jovaughn Gwyn, Ethan Pocic, Ioane and Cam Jurgens). Now, they've had four different right guards (Ioane, Andrew Vorhees, Emery Jones Jr., and Chuma Edoga).

Edoga filled in for Ioane when he was injured earlier this month, and Jones and Ryan Neuzil are other options who could step in.

"We'll figure it out here this afternoon (Friday), finalize that and see which direction we decide to go," Head Coach Jesse Minter said.

Losing Ioane was an unexpected blow, but the Ravens (4-7) still know they need to step up. Riding a six-game losing streak, the Ravens need a win to give themselves more hope for a late-season turnaround after their bye in Week 13.