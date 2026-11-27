Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey will play Sunday in Houston, Head Coach Jesse Minter confirmed Friday.
Humphrey was deactivated for last week's game against Carolina after making derogatory comments about Baltimore on his podcast. He returned to practice this week.
"I think [Humphrey]'s handled it well, like a pro," Minter said. "He's back in here. He's done a good job, and he's ready to try to help the team."
It remains to be seen what role Humphrey will play as he steps back into the lineup after third-year cornerback T.J. Tampa shined against the Panthers with an interception and pass deflection in the end zone. Minter said Monday that Tampa earned a bigger role.
"The more plays and experience you get, the more comfortable you are," Tampa said. "It feels great knowing all the hard work I put in is coming to light. That's all you can ask for."
Roger Rosengarten, Ravens Dealing With More Guard Turnover
The Ravens offensive line is coming off one of its best games against Carolina but is dealing with yet another injury heading into Houston.
Rookie right guard Vega Ioane suffered a hand injury this week in practice, which will sideline him for Sunday's game. Minter said, "I don't think it'll be really long-term," and the Ravens will reevaluate after the bye.
In the meanwhile, it means a backup is pressed into duty yet again next to right tackle Roger Rosengarten. Daniel Faalele started all 17 games at right guard the past two seasons. This year, Rosengarten has played next to four right guards: Ioane, Andrew Vorhees, Emery Jones Jr., and Chuma Edoga.
"It's tough not having [Ioane] out there," Rosengarten said. "It's a lot of change, but I have the utmost confidence of whoever steps in there.
"Communication isn't the biggest thing. The biggest thing is everyone has a different play style. It changes the angles of taking off in pass protection and run game and screens and whatnot."
Ravens Will Have Their Attention on Will Anderson Jr.
Making the assignment even tougher for the Ravens offensive line is that it will tangle with arguably the NFL's top pass rusher, Will Anderson Jr.
Anderson leads the league with 11.5 sacks so far this season and is capable of taking over a game up front.
"[I have a] lot of respect for Will," Minter said. "I think just his play style and the speed [and] just how he plays is really impressive to watch. [It's] really their whole front.
"But Will is a game-wrecking player that you better know where he's at. You better have some attention to him. Obviously, you have to respect everybody that they have, and you don't want to create too many opportunities based on that, but you certainly have to know where he's at and give him the respect that he deserves."
Former Raven Jadeveon Clowney, who has 5.5 sacks, will likely see more snaps this week with fellow Texans Pro Bowl pass rusher Danielle Hunter (hamstring) ruled out.
Ravens Focused on Improvement
It may be a must-win game Sunday with the Ravens (4-7) looking to snap a six-game losing streak and sitting on the outside looking in on the AFC playoff picture.
But Minter said the focus this week is on the Ravens more than the long-term stakes of the game.
"It's a fine line for us right now, where we're focusing on ourselves and our improvement. Obviously, we know how important a win is for us in this situation, and when you look around and where it's at," Minter said.
"And so, they know, but at the same time we need to really focus on our process [and] make sure we're really well-prepared [to] come out and play the best game that we've played on Sunday."