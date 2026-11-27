Ravens Will Have Their Attention on Will Anderson Jr.

Making the assignment even tougher for the Ravens offensive line is that it will tangle with arguably the NFL's top pass rusher, Will Anderson Jr.

Anderson leads the league with 11.5 sacks so far this season and is capable of taking over a game up front.

"[I have a] lot of respect for Will," Minter said. "I think just his play style and the speed [and] just how he plays is really impressive to watch. [It's] really their whole front.

"But Will is a game-wrecking player that you better know where he's at. You better have some attention to him. Obviously, you have to respect everybody that they have, and you don't want to create too many opportunities based on that, but you certainly have to know where he's at and give him the respect that he deserves."