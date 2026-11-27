The Ravens will be without three key players for their Week 12 road tilt with the Houston Texans.

On Friday, Head Coach Jesse Minter ruled out rookie right guard Vega Ioane (hand), defensive tackle Nnamdi Madubuike (hamstring), and safety Jaylinn Hawkins (knee) for Baltimore's crucial matchup in Houston.

Ioane was added to the injury report Thursday as a limited participant with a hand injury and didn't practice Friday.

He previously dealt with shoulder and knee injuries that held him out of just one game (Week 8 in Buffalo). Minter said Ioane's injury occurred during Thursday's practice.

"I don't think it'll be really long-term, but we'll see," Minter said. "Fortunately, we do have the bye next week, so we'll see how the timeline ends up."

Ioane's absence creates more issues for an offensive line looking to build off a strong bounce back performance last week against Carolina. One of Chuma Edoga, Emery Jones Jr. or Ryan Neuzil will step into the starting lineup. The Ravens have used four different right guards this season (Ioane, Andrew Vorhees, Jones, and Edoga).

"We've had some guys rolling through there," Minter said. "We'll figure it out here this afternoon, finalize that and see which direction we decide to go."

Complicating matters is Baltimore's offensive line will have a big test against the Texans' pass rush, especially defensive end Will Anderson Jr., who leads the league with 11.5 sacks.

Madubuike, who will miss his second straight game, hasn't practiced in two weeks after leaving Baltimore's Week 10 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers early. Hawkins will miss his sixth straight game.

Minter said veteran cornerback Marlon Humphrey will play after being deactivated for last week's game in Carolina.

Left tackle Ronnie Stanley and defensive end Calais Campbell were not at Friday's practice, as each have been taking veteran rest days at the end of the week.