Lamar Jackson Among Strong Turnout for Ravens OTAs

May 25, 2021 at 12:13 PM
Clifton-Brown
Clifton Brown

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

052521-Lamar
Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
QB Lamar Jackson

The veterans are in the building, and on the practice field.

Lamar Jackson is leading a large contingent of Ravens veterans participating in the third week of Organized Team Activities at the Under Armour Performance Center. Participation is voluntary for veterans, but Jackson hit the practice field Tuesday with many other teammates.

Among those in attendance is wide receiver Marquise "Hollywood" Brown, cornerback Marlon Humphrey, running backs J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards, and linebackers Patrick Queen and L.J. Fort.

Jackson had already been working with teammates long before this week. In April, a video on Instagram showed Jackson working out with Marquise "Hollywood" Brown in Florida. Two weeks later, Jackson worked out in Arizona with Brown, Sammy Watkins, Mark Andrews and J.K. Dobbins near Andrews' offseason home. Having led the Ravens to the playoffs in all three of his NFL seasons, Jackson remains fiercely committed to leading the team to a Super Bowl title.

The COVID-19 pandemic severely limited how much offseason time players could spend together in 2020, but Jackson and many of his veteran teammates are taking advantage of this year's OTAs as a chance to prepare for the NFL's first 17-game season. Some teams have reportedly modified their OTA schedules this year to address some of the concerns expressed by veteran players.

Jackson has new receivers to work with after the Ravens signed Watkins in free agency and drafted wide receivers Rashod Bateman and Tylan Wallace. The offensive line has also been revamped with the additions of right guard Kevin Zeitler, veteran tackle Alejandro Villanueva, rookie left guard Ben Cleveland and the trade of Pro Bowl tackle Orlando Brown Jr. to Kansas City.

Head Coach John Harbaugh said after rookie minicamp that Jackson was excited about the Ravens' additions, and the process of building chemistry with his new teammates.

"He's ready to go," Harbaugh said. "I think Lamar, as much as anything, is thinking about doing what he can do so he can be the best that he can be, and then as a quarterback, work all these other guys into it from a chemistry standpoint. So, he's excited. He can't wait to get back, and I can't wait to see him here."

Related Content

news

Eisenberg: Ravens Are Helping Marquise Brown Avoid Mark Clayton's Path

One of the Ravens' priorities this offseason is making sure Marquise Brown becomes the player they envisioned.
news

Late for Work 5/25: Lamar Jackson's Odds to Win 2021 MVP Award 

Marlon Humphrey recruits Julio Jones and Lamar Jackson is in on it too. Were the Packers set to draft Rashod Bateman at No. 29? Ronnie Stanley is No. 5 in Pro Football Focus' offensive tackle rankings. ESPN pundit predicts Justin Houston will sign with the Ravens.
news

Takeaways From Film Session on Ravens Rookies

Director of Player Personnel Joe Hortiz put reporters through a film session on the Ravens' rookie draft picks. Here's some of what was talked about.
news

SociaLight: Rashod Bateman Is Already a Big Fan of Crabs

Rashod Bateman, who grew up eating some Maryland crabs, dined at local favorite Jimmy's Seafood this weekend.
news

Around the AFC North: Browns Predicting Rebound Year From Odell Beckham Jr.

Steelers running back Najee Harris is ESPN's most popular pick for OROY. Bengals are gambling with their offensive line strategy.
news

Late for Work 5/24: Despite Losses, Ravens Defense in Top 5 of Preseason Rankings

Bart Scott says adding Julio Jones would make the Ravens a 'team to be reckoned with.' Peter King ranks Ravens' offseason moves high. A pair of young Ravens are poised for breakout seasons in 2021.
news

Ravens Productions Nominated for Six Emmy Awards

Ravens Productions has a long history of making award-winning content and is at it again this year.
news

Eisenberg: 50 Words or Less

Patrick Queen will develop into a defensive cornerstone. How I expect Joe Flacco would react to Hollywood Brown taking his jersey number. An early prediction on Ravens' 2021 win total.
news

SociaLight: Marlon Humphrey Is Living in a Camper

Remember when Bradley Bozeman and his wife were in an RV? Well, Marlon Humphrey is living that lifestyle while his house is being built.
news

Late for Work 5/21: Ravens An Unlikely Suitor for Julio Jones, But 'Don't Rule Them Out Completely'

Pundit predicts a blowout win for Ravens in Week 1. Bleacher Report says Rashod Bateman is the biggest reason for Ravens fans to be excited about this season. Eagles running back Miles Sanders was starstruck meeting new teammate Joe Flacco.
news

L.J. Fort Becomes Latest Raven to Change His Jersey Number

L.J. Fort is going from No. 58 to No. 3, becoming the team's second inside linebacker to switch jerseys.
Advertising