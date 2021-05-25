Lamar Jackson Among Strong Turnout for Ravens OTAs

The veterans are in the building, and on the practice field.
Lamar Jackson is leading a large contingent of Ravens veterans participating in the third week of Organized Team Activities at the Under Armour Performance Center. Participation is voluntary for veterans, but Jackson hit the practice field Tuesday with many other teammates.
Among those in attendance is wide receiver Marquise "Hollywood" Brown, cornerback Marlon Humphrey, running backs J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards, and linebackers Patrick Queen and L.J. Fort.
Jackson had already been working with teammates long before this week. In April, a video on Instagram showed Jackson working out with Marquise "Hollywood" Brown in Florida. Two weeks later, Jackson worked out in Arizona with Brown, Sammy Watkins, Mark Andrews and J.K. Dobbins near Andrews' offseason home. Having led the Ravens to the playoffs in all three of his NFL seasons, Jackson remains fiercely committed to leading the team to a Super Bowl title.
The COVID-19 pandemic severely limited how much offseason time players could spend together in 2020, but Jackson and many of his veteran teammates are taking advantage of this year's OTAs as a chance to prepare for the NFL's first 17-game season. Some teams have reportedly modified their OTA schedules this year to address some of the concerns expressed by veteran players.
Jackson has new receivers to work with after the Ravens signed Watkins in free agency and drafted wide receivers Rashod Bateman and Tylan Wallace. The offensive line has also been revamped with the additions of right guard Kevin Zeitler, veteran tackle Alejandro Villanueva, rookie left guard Ben Cleveland and the trade of Pro Bowl tackle Orlando Brown Jr. to Kansas City.
Head Coach John Harbaugh said after rookie minicamp that Jackson was excited about the Ravens' additions, and the process of building chemistry with his new teammates.
"He's ready to go," Harbaugh said. "I think Lamar, as much as anything, is thinking about doing what he can do so he can be the best that he can be, and then as a quarterback, work all these other guys into it from a chemistry standpoint. So, he's excited. He can't wait to get back, and I can't wait to see him here."