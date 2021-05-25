Lamar Jackson Among Strong Turnout for Ravens OTAs

Jackson has new receivers to work with after the Ravens signed Watkins in free agency and drafted wide receivers Rashod Bateman and Tylan Wallace. The offensive line has also been revamped with the additions of right guard Kevin Zeitler, veteran tackle Alejandro Villanueva, rookie left guard Ben Cleveland and the trade of Pro Bowl tackle Orlando Brown Jr. to Kansas City.

"He's ready to go," Harbaugh said. "I think Lamar, as much as anything, is thinking about doing what he can do so he can be the best that he can be, and then as a quarterback, work all these other guys into it from a chemistry standpoint. So, he's excited. He can't wait to get back, and I can't wait to see him here."