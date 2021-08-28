Lamar Jackson Plays One Series in Only Preseason Action

The Ravens drove to Washington's 18-yard line before the drive stalled. Running back J.K. Dobbins went down with a knee injury, Jackson was sacked on third-and-10, and Jake Verity missed a 40-yard field goal attempt to keep the game scoreless.

Baltimore's franchise quarterback spent the rest of the game on the sideline cheering for Huntley and the rest of his teammates. Jackson has thrown the ball well in training camp, and after Saturday's taste of game action, he will now focus on preparing for the regular-season opener Sept. 13 against the Las Vegas Raiders.