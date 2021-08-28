Lamar Jackson Plays One Series in Only Preseason Action

Lamar Jackson saw his first action of the preseason, although it was brief.
Jackson started the preseason finale and played just one series, leading the Ravens on an 11-play, 65-yard drive before giving way to Tyler Huntley.
Completing three of four passes for 29 yards, Jackson was sacked twice but threw the ball well. He was playing with a starting offensive line unit that included All-Pro left tackle Ronnie Stanley, who saw his first game action since returning from season-ending ankle surgery. Stanley was joined by Ben Powers at left guard, Bradley Bozeman at center, Kevin Zeitler at right guard and Alejandro Villanueva at right tackle.
Starting the drive at Baltimore's 13-yard line, Jackson connected twice with Mark Andrews for first downs, including a 23-yard completion on a perfectly thrown ball.
The Ravens drove to Washington's 18-yard line before the drive stalled. Running back J.K. Dobbins went down with a knee injury, Jackson was sacked on third-and-10, and Jake Verity missed a 40-yard field goal attempt to keep the game scoreless.
Baltimore's franchise quarterback spent the rest of the game on the sideline cheering for Huntley and the rest of his teammates. Jackson has thrown the ball well in training camp, and after Saturday's taste of game action, he will now focus on preparing for the regular-season opener Sept. 13 against the Las Vegas Raiders.
It's also a great indication for Stanley, who is clearly ready to go for Week 1 in Las Vegas. Stanley has been ramping up in practice and how has some game reps under his belt.