Lamar Jackson Plays One Series in Only Preseason Action

Aug 28, 2021 at 07:40 PM
Clifton-Brown
Clifton Brown

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

082821-Lamar
Phil Hoffmann/Baltimore Ravens Photos
QB Lamar Jackson

Lamar Jackson saw his first action of the preseason, although it was brief.

Jackson started the preseason finale and played just one series, leading the Ravens on an 11-play, 65-yard drive before giving way to Tyler Huntley.

Completing three of four passes for 29 yards, Jackson was sacked twice but threw the ball well. He was playing with a starting offensive line unit that included All-Pro left tackle Ronnie Stanley, who saw his first game action since returning from season-ending ankle surgery. Stanley was joined by Ben Powers at left guard, Bradley Bozeman at center, Kevin Zeitler at right guard and Alejandro Villanueva at right tackle.

Starting the drive at Baltimore's 13-yard line, Jackson connected twice with Mark Andrews for first downs, including a 23-yard completion on a perfectly thrown ball.

The Ravens drove to Washington's 18-yard line before the drive stalled. Running back J.K. Dobbins went down with a knee injury, Jackson was sacked on third-and-10, and Jake Verity missed a 40-yard field goal attempt to keep the game scoreless.

Baltimore's franchise quarterback spent the rest of the game on the sideline cheering for Huntley and the rest of his teammates. Jackson has thrown the ball well in training camp, and after Saturday's taste of game action, he will now focus on preparing for the regular-season opener Sept. 13 against the Las Vegas Raiders.

It's also a great indication for Stanley, who is clearly ready to go for Week 1 in Las Vegas. Stanley has been ramping up in practice and how has some game reps under his belt.

Related Content

news

J.K. Dobbins Leaves Third Preseason Game With Knee Injury

The Ravens' budding star running back went down on Baltimore's first drive after catching a screen pass.
news

Reports: Ravens Trade Greg Mancz to Dolphins

The Ravens have reportedly traded veteran offensive lineman Greg Mancz to the Miami Dolphins, as they trim their roster before Tuesday's deadline.
news

Everything You Need to Know: Ravens vs. Washington

Trying to win a record-setting 20th straight preseason game, the Ravens visit Washington in the preseason finale.
news

Eisenberg: 50 Words or Less

A little insight on the 1959 Packers and winning in the preseason. The Ravens watched Shaun Wade in practice and thought they could get by without him.
news

What Mink Thinks: Why Winning Preseason Games Matters

The 19-game preseason winning streak doesn't directly translate to regular-season victories, but it is part of the Ravens' culture.
news

Late for Work 8/27: Pundits Weigh in on Shaun Wade Trade 

Gil Brandt says Sammy Watkins is in position to shine with the Ravens. Will Lamar Jackson have more rushing yards than Ezekiel Elliott this season? Sports Illustrated predicts the result of every Ravens game in 2021.
news

How to Watch, Listen and Live Stream Ravens vs. Washington

Here's how to follow the action when the Ravens end their preseason against Washington on Saturday.
news

News & Notes: Sammy Watkins Is Just Resting, Nothing Serious

Trace McSorley should be ready to return to the field early in the season. Sam Koch is ready to be the emergency quarterback if needed. John Harbaugh talks about Women's Equality Day.
news

Reports: Ravens Trade Rookie Cornerback Shaun Wade to Patriots

Baltimore has reportedly traded rookie fifth-round cornerback Shaun Wade to the New England Patriots for a seventh-round pick in 2022 and fifth-round pick in 2023.
news

SociaLight: Sam Koch Is Fixing Up an Old Truck With His Son

Koch and his son, Kamydn, wanted to find something they could share besides the game of football, so they decided to refurbish a Chevy K20 together.
news

Practice Report: Ravens Grind Through Sweltering Week

Ronnie Stanley and Alejandro Villanueva returned to practice after an off day. Doing extra work in long sleeves and long pants is no sweat for Pass Game Specialist Keith Williams.
Learn More
Learn More
Find Tickets
Shop Now
Advertising